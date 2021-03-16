Kokomo’s Noa Wainscott commits to St. Francis football

After lengthy discussions with his coaches, family, and the man upstairs, one Kokomo senior has committed to play football in college, something he said he’s always dreamed of.

Noa Wainscott announced last week on social media he will be taking his talents to the University of Saint Francis to play ball.

After a layoff period from sports due to an ankle injury, Wainscott is anxious to get back on the field. After visiting the college, he knew it was his next home.

“Altogether, through talking with my grandmother and my friends and other family, when I went down there for a visit, they seemed like they wanted more from me as a man than from a football player or athlete from that standpoint,” he said.

Through his college process, he talked to a few Division I colleges about running track and said he might have to redshirt.

After talking to USF Head Coach Kevin Donley, Wainscott said it was clear he was wanted at the school despite his injury past.

Wainscott said he missed his final five football games due to his injury, but Donley told him that he liked his work ethic, speed, and commitment, and he should get to work at USF.

“When I went down there and talked to him, we just decided that, you know, my whole progress down there would be that we’re going to battle it out. He wants me down there. He wants me to become one of the top guys at the receiver position, and that’s pretty much why I decided to go there and also to become a closer man of God,” he said. “That’s my main thing.”

Wainscott is confident he can get in and produce early on. There are four other signees who he’s excited to work with and compete for a starting spot. He said even if he can’t start right away, he’s going to work his tail off every day to earn it.

There were so many fond memories at Kokomo he’ll look back on, he said. Going to the state finals in his freshman year, even though he wasn’t a primary playmaker on the team at the time, was a special moment for him.

Wainscott ran track for four years also and said going to the state finals with that team was his favorite memory if he had to pick one.

He said he works extremely hard, but he credited his coaches for turning him into the athlete he is today.

“The coaches at Kokomo High School, these whole last four years have made me a way better player than I ever thought I was going to be,” he said. “I mean, from being a kid who weighed 125 pounds coming in as a freshman to weighing 180 and out here running a 10.9 flat on the 100-meter dash is crazy to me. I feel like Kokomo has made so many great athletes that they know how to do it now … Any day that is free, we’re there. We’re in the weight room. We’re out on the track. We’re out on the football field.”

Wainscott said he’ll enjoy the rest of his senior year and anxiously awaits getting to work at USF in the fall.