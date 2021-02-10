The Kokomo Parks & Recreation Department has begun accepting team registrations for the men’s, women’s and co-ed Summer Softball Leagues starting on Monday, Jan. 25. The deadline to register a team is Friday, March 5.

The fee for the men’s Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday Open Divisions & women’s league is $478 per team.

The fee for the co-ed league is $490 per team.

The fee for the men’s Thursday Double Header Open Division is $522 per team.

Entry fee includes league balls for all divisions except men’s Thursday Double Header Division.

Men’s Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday Open Divisions and women’s leagues will play a 14-game schedule, co-ed will play a 12-game schedule, and men’s Thursday Double Header Open Division will play a 10-week, 20-game schedule.

All leagues will end with a single elimination tournament within their respective divisions. Rosters must have a minimum of 12 players and a maximum of 20 players and must be turned in with the entry fee to the Parks & Recreation office to register a team.

The league organization meeting for all men’s Slow Pitch divisions will be held on Tuesday, March 9 at 6:30 p.m. at Rodgers Pavilion in Highland Park.

The league organization meeting for women’s Slow Pitch and co-ed Slow Pitch will be held on Wednesday, March 10 at 6:30 p.m. at Rodgers Pavilion in Highland Park.

League play will begin on Monday, April 26. This league is for adults age 18 and over.

If you have any questions, please contact the Parks & Recreation Department office at 765-456-7275.