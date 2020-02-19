Online registration for the Kokomo Police Athletic League spring soccer is available at www.kokomopalsports.com. Children must be between age 4 and 15 by April 1. Online sign-up is $63 and can be paid with PayPal, debit, or credit card. Regular sign-ups will be available for $60 at the PAL field (3520 W. Boulevard St.) every Wednesday in February from 10 a.m. to noon, as well as Saturday, Feb. 22; Sunday, Feb. 23; Saturday, Feb. 29; and Sunday, March 1 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Birth certificate is required at regular sign-up or verified before season if applying online.
The season will run from mid-April through the end of June. For questions or more info, contact the PAL office at 765-455-2440 or at Palsports3520@yahoo.com.