Kokomo Police Athletic League program currently has online and in-person registation open for football this fall.
In-person registration will be available at the PAL field (3520 W. Boulevard St.) on Wednesdays from 10 a.m. to noon, and Thursdays from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., from July 15 through Aug. 13.
Kindergarten through second-grade will participate in flag football and third- through sixth-grade will partcipate in tackle football.
Online registration can be accessed at https://kokomopalsports.com/player-registration/.
Birth certificates are required at sign-ups. Sign-up fee is $65.
For questions and more information, call 765-455-2440 or email palsports3520@yahoo.com