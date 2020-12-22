Kokomo local watches son shine in the ACC

Small world

It began as a chance encounter during my first week here in Kokomo. I was walking to work, like I do most mornings, and complimented a woman on her University of Louisville mask, as I’ve always been a big fan.

She thanked me and proudly said her son was on the basketball team. I had to ask who it was.

It was D’Andre Davis II, who wasn’t really on the radar of most Louisville fans at this point, as the 2020 class brought lots of new names. I said that was very cool, that I’ll definitely be watching for him, and went on to work.

“Here’s the funny thing. I just happened to have that mask on. Could you imagine? You wouldn’t have even known if I was just wearing a black mask. Is that not funny? I ran into a Louisville fan,” she said.

Fast forward to December, and D’Andre Davis is a household name in Louisville, and the freshman easily has made the biggest impact on the team of the 2020 freshman class in the young season. I had to reach back out.

Making Kokomo home

Carlonda “Londee” Davis has been the vice president and human resources manager at Community First Bank in Kokomo since 2018 and mother to D’Andre and also D’Ante Davis, a Warren Central junior and Louisville commit as well.

From her home here in Kokomo, Davis has converted the Community First bankers into Louisville fans, as they’ve rallied behind her and her sons’ success by keeping up with them either on TV or online.

“They watch them nonstop. They text me in fact and said, ‘Hey, did you see them?’ I’m like, “Yeah, I did, thanks,” Davis said.

Having grown up in Peru, Davis said she’s found a home here in Kokomo, having familiarity with the town and loving small towns in general. After moving to Indianapolis when she was 16 and attending IUPUI, she realized big-city life wasn’t for her.

A job opening in Kokomo was a welcome opportunity. It was the perfect fit. While her sons perform under the bright lights, she enjoys the simplicity of the City of Firsts.

“I’m a small-town girl. Even if it’s just me working here, I love, love, love the small-town feel. The reason Kokomo, and even the job, is a good fit for me is, it’s not a large city, but it’s not like a Francesville,” she said, laughing. “It’s the perfect combination between a large city and a small town.”

It’s being able to walk down the street to the bridge. It’s the warm community feel of Kokomo, she said.

She’s gotten involved in the community as a board member for Bridges Outreach, and having extended family in Johnson’s Towing made the transition easier also.

“I wouldn’t give that up. I love that feel. I love the feeling of being safe, not overly concerned, not looking over my shoulder, like I said, just walking down the street and get to pretty much anywhere I need, whether that’s a convenient store or a café or the YMCA. It’s the perfect match for me,” she said.

And the accessibility to drive down to Louisville and see her son play is a plus as well, she said, and she hasn’t missed a game yet.

D’Ante was set to compete with Warren Central in the Phil Cox Memorial Holiday Tournament in Kokomo Memorial Gymnasium on Dec. 29 and 30, but the event was canceled last week due to COVID-19. No events are safe this year.

The big leagues

Though perfectly comfortable in her small-town home, Davis never misses a chance to see her boys play. Whether it’s the short drive to watch her younger son or the bigger haul to Louisville, she’s loved the experience for her kids.

“Just from being down there … it has been amazing to see the fans run down there, to hear them yell his name where they didn’t even know who he was, right? He wasn’t the top-ranked kid. He was a ranked kid, but he wasn’t you know, your top-ranked kid,” she said. “To just really prove the nay-sayers wrong and to become a fan-favorite — that’s what I keep hearing — it’s simply amazing. You couldn’t have told me that this is coming.”

Both D’Andre and D’Ante have worked hard at sports since a young age, she said, so she wasn’t surprised by their success. But they continue to expand her expectations for them. The vision is only growing, she said.

“You know, I couldn’t have written this up if I wanted to. I mean, both of my kids have worked really, really hard. Since they were 3, they’ve always played ball. I mean, we’ve traveled all over,” she said. “So while it’s not surprising that my kids have been blessed to play in one of the top conferences in the United States, they’re surpassing my vision of what I thought.”

Since playing at Louisville in only five games, D’Andre already has been awarded ACC Freshman of the Week for the week of Nov. 30 to Dec. 6, after scoring 21 points, two rebounds, and two assists against Western Kentucky on Dec. 1.

Just four days later, D’Ante announced his commitment to Louisville as well, setting the Cardinals fan base on fire on Twitter.

It’s a safe bet that D’Andre might be moving on to the next level if he keeps up this level of play, but Davis said she’s hoping for at least one year of watching both sons in a Cardinals uniform.

“I am super stoked that my kids have the ability to play among some of the other top-ranked kids all over the country. I think it’s an amazing opportunity, very blessed. I just hope they continue to stay humble-minded and continue to stay on the grind. I think they can both do great things. I’m so excited that they will both be at the same school,” Davis said.