Right now, Kokomo Municipal Stadium is home to weekend ice-skaters who are cheery for the holidays, but just months away could mark a return to summer baseball in Kokomo.

The Kokomo Jackrabbits released its 2021 schedule, indicating the Northwoods League is betting on a return to normal play by the time baseball season rolls around. It’s still a fluid situation and summer 2021 is a long way away, but Nathan Martin, Jackrabbits director of corporate partnerships, is hopeful for a packed stadium on opening day.

“The Northwoods League is kind of business-as-usual right now. Hopefully by this season a vaccine is available for everyone,” Martin said. “As of right now we intend to have full capacity, and that also depends on restrictions and obviously if COVID doesn’t go away. We plan to have a full stadium pending certain requirements and safety restrictions.”

The schedule kicks off June 1 against the Traverse City Pit Spitters (say that five times fast) and features 35 home games to be played at Kokomo Municipal Stadium, before coming to a close on Aug. 14 at the Kalamazoo Growlers.

The Jackrabbits finished 29-42-0 in its 2019 inaugural season and placed fifth in the Great Lakes East division, second-to-last behind the Battle Creek Bombers. Though there is work to do, Martin expects an electric team to come together in 2021.

“I would say [Head Coach Hayden Carter] has probably put the best team together this year that he’s had. Obviously not having a season, we’ve had a lot of time to reach out to players and pinpoint players that we’ve signed,” he said.

Without disclosing too much information, Martin said there may be more of a homegrown connection built into the team this upcoming season.

“I can’t give names right now, but we do have a couple local guys from Kokomo that are definitely signed. The rest of the talent is going to be top-notch this year also. We’ll have a better team than we did (in 2019), for sure,” Martin said.

The Northwoods League comes in as the second biggest summer collegiate league in the country behind the Cape Cod Baseball League in Massachusetts, which boasts more than 1,000 former players who have gone on to play in the major leagues, according to the league’s website.

The 2021 season will mark the Northwoods League’s 28th season. Notable names to come out of the league include three-time Cy Young Award winner Max Scherzer (WAS) and World Series Champions Ben Zobrist (CHC), Brandon Crawford (SFG), and Chris Sale (BOS), as well as MLB All-Stars Jordan Zimmermann (DET) and Curtis Granderson (MIA).

The stars will be out again in Kokomo next summer, and Martin said the whole club has been anxious to return and put on a show for the town once again.

“I know that we’re all excited to get back out there. We all love baseball, the community loves baseball. And with us not having a season last year, it was kind of depressing, not being able to go to the stadium every day to see all the fans and the season ticket holders, the groups, and the partners. And not having that social interaction and just the entertainment and atmosphere that the Jackrabbits bring to the community,” he said. “I think it will be a lot of excitement in the next year, to bring more and more people out. I know that’s what I miss, talking to the partners and seeing them at the game … I missed every aspect of baseball and the Jackrabbits all last year.”

Go to northwoodsleague.com/kokomo-jackrabbits for more scheduling and ticket information.