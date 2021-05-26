megan leavitt
John Renfrow

WINNER — Kokomo Flipsters' Megan Leavitt attended the 2021 Xcel Regional Championships in Illinois. Pictured here, she is seen posing with her medals.

Vault: 9.3 - 8th

Bars: 9.475 - 1st

Beam: 9.45 - 3rd

All around: 37.225

Tags