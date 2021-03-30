kokomo flipsters

WINNERS — (Back row, left to right) Kyra Ward, Halle Hillis, and Addison Sparling pose with their medals. (Front row, left to right) Ayvaree Baker, Paisley Ludlow, and Adalyn Rocchio pose with their winning medals. The full results from both competitions can be found below.

2021 Indiana Compulsory State Gymnastics

LEVEL 2 — Paisley Ludlow (Youth A) Vault - 9.3 - 7th. Bars - 9.325 - 5th. Beam - 9.525 1st. Floor - 9.5 - 1st. All-around - 37.65 - 2nd.

Kyra Ward (Youth C) Vault - 9.7 1st. Bars - 9.475 - 5th. Beam - 9.5 - 2nd. Floor - 9.6 - 2nd. All-around - 38.275 - 1st.

The Level 2's scored a 113.575 as a team and placed 7th.

LEVEL 3 — Halle Hillis (Child A) Vault - 9.8 - 1st. Bars - 9.525 - 1st. Beam - 9.45 - 2nd. Floor - 9.475 - 2nd. All-around - 38.4 - 1st.

LEVEL 5 — Addison Sparling (Senior B) Vault - 9.275 - 3rd. Beam - 9.475 - 1st. All-around - 34.575 - 9th. The level 5's placed 9th as a team at state.

2021 Indiana Xcel State Competition in Noblesville, IN.

Xcel Bronze: Adalyn Rocchio (Child C) Vault- 9.4 - 1st. Bars - 9.775 - 1st. Beam- 9.5 - 3rd. Floor- 9.525- 2nd. All-around - 38.2 - 1st.

Xcel Silver: Ayvaree Baker ( (Child B) Vault - 9.1 - 9th. Bars - 9.375 - 4th. Beam - 9.525 - 1st. Floor - 9.5 - 2nd. All-around - 37.5 - 1st.

