2021 Indiana Compulsory State Gymnastics
LEVEL 2 — Paisley Ludlow (Youth A) Vault - 9.3 - 7th. Bars - 9.325 - 5th. Beam - 9.525 1st. Floor - 9.5 - 1st. All-around - 37.65 - 2nd.
Kyra Ward (Youth C) Vault - 9.7 1st. Bars - 9.475 - 5th. Beam - 9.5 - 2nd. Floor - 9.6 - 2nd. All-around - 38.275 - 1st.
The Level 2's scored a 113.575 as a team and placed 7th.
LEVEL 3 — Halle Hillis (Child A) Vault - 9.8 - 1st. Bars - 9.525 - 1st. Beam - 9.45 - 2nd. Floor - 9.475 - 2nd. All-around - 38.4 - 1st.
LEVEL 5 — Addison Sparling (Senior B) Vault - 9.275 - 3rd. Beam - 9.475 - 1st. All-around - 34.575 - 9th. The level 5's placed 9th as a team at state.
2021 Indiana Xcel State Competition in Noblesville, IN.
Xcel Bronze: Adalyn Rocchio (Child C) Vault- 9.4 - 1st. Bars - 9.775 - 1st. Beam- 9.5 - 3rd. Floor- 9.525- 2nd. All-around - 38.2 - 1st.
Xcel Silver: Ayvaree Baker ( (Child B) Vault - 9.1 - 9th. Bars - 9.375 - 4th. Beam - 9.525 - 1st. Floor - 9.5 - 2nd. All-around - 37.5 - 1st.