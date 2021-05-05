CHAMPION — Kokomo Flipsters' Taylor Schmitt jumps for joy with her new trophies. The Flipsters had three Level 8 gymnasts compete in the 2021 Level 8 Regional Championships in Indianapolis the weekend of April 24. The competition is between top gymnasts from Indiana, Ohio, Michigan, Illinois, and Kentucky. To qualify, the athletes had to score a 34 at the Indiana state competitions a few weeks ago. All Level 8 athletes in Kokomo qualified. Below is a breakdown of the local results.
- Bella Farnham (Junior D1) - Bars: 9.25 - 6th. Floor - 9.35 - 6th. All-around - 36.475 - 7th.
- Samara Sims (Senior A2) - Vault - 9.25 - 10th. Bars - 9.25 - 10th
- Taylor Schmitt (Senior A2) - Vault - 9.35 - 4th. Bars - 9.55 - 2nd. Beam -9.15 - 7th. Floor - 9.55 - 1st. All-around - 37.6 - 1st.
- Schmitt and Farnham were also a part of the Indiana State Teams for their age groups. This means their scores are used for the Indiana Team against four other states. Schmitt's Indiana team placed first.