Kokomo eighth-graders win four straight in championship run

Winning a championship is never easy, especially if in order to win it, four back-to-back same-day games stand in the way of the crown.

This wasn’t a problem for the Kokomo eighth-graders who won the North Miami Shootout on Feb. 20 after a gauntlet of consecutive games could have worn them down. Head Coach Derrick Kirby said this achievement was an all-timer for him as a coach.

“This right here is a first, actually playing four games when some of my players played five in one day. Yeah, it’s pretty remarkable and to win every game except one by double digits against teams we’ve never seen play except Logansport,” Kirby said. “We went into the tournament blind.”

Kirby said most of his players played at Carver Community Center at noon before their four-game slate, making the championship more special. The games took place at 3:40 p.m., 5:30 p.m., 7:10 p.m., and 8 p.m.

By the end, the team was tired, but they were champions. It took a lot of resilience and a lot of substitutions, Kirby said, as he tried to push his team on to win after win.

Logansport had beaten them the weekend before by a good margin, and that was the main motivation for getting to the final game, to get them back. Being in different tournament pools, the team knew the only way they’d see Logansport again was if they made it to the final game.

Kirby leaned on player rotations and focused on what the team was good at: getting open space and playing man-to-man defense.

“Help and recover, help and recover. I told my eighth-graders, I said, ‘In order to play up for JV or for a freshmen team or whatever, you got to play man-to-man defense. In order to play up, have to play man-to-man,’” Kirby said. “They keyed in on that. I told them, ‘Help-side,’ and that’s basically what we did. Help and recover and rebound.”

He said he tried to tell his players the championship run was essentially an audition for next year in high school, and he was constantly in Kokomo Head Coach Bob Wonnell’s ear about who was playing well, who wasn’t playing well, and the level of effort among the players.

Wonnell runs a tight ship, he said, as far as discipline and respect go, and he’s teaching players those aspects ahead of time so that, if and when they move up to the high school team, they won’t miss a beat.

The team performed really well, and Kirby said he was exhilarated and proud of the end result.

“Man, I was on a 12 out of 10. One parent was like, ‘You’re going to have a heart attack,’” he said. “I’ll take it. It’s a happy heart attack, and I will take it. I was real proud. Even if we didn’t win the championship, I still would have been proud of them to keep fighting and not give up because, I mean, they fought.”