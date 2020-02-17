Kokomo boys lose to conference foe Richmond, 36-62

The Kokomo Wildkats lost a road NCC game to the Richmond Red Devils 62-36 this past Friday night. The loss dropped the Kats to 7-13 and 2-6 in NCC play.
Leading the way for Kokomo was senior Savion Barrett with 11 points and a career high 12 rebounds. Sophomore Bobby Wonnell added seven points and five assists for the Kats.
The Kats close the regular season with three home games. This week, they finish the NCC season when hosting the Anderson Indians this Friday night. Kokomo will get back at it on Saturday, when Fort Wayne North invades Memorial Gym. Both games are scheduled for a 6 p.m. (junior varsity) and 7:30 p.m. (varsity) tip-off.
Head Coach Bob Wonnell said he and the rest of the coaching staff, as well as the players are very appreciative of all the support Wildkat nation has given them.