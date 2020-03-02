Kokomo boys lose on senior night, 48-38

The Kokomo boys’ basketball team lost on senior night, Friday, Feb. 28, to visiting Huntington North 48-38.
The loss dropped the Kats to 8-15 to close the regular season. Junior Jackson Richards led the way with 12 points, four rebounds, and four assists. Sophomore Bobby Wonnell added 11 points and two rebounds. Senior Savion Barrett added seven points and a team high six rebounds in his last game at Memorial Gymnasium.
Head Coach Bob Wonnell said the coaching staff would like to thank the two seniors: Barrett and manager Vicky Qiu for their hard work, sacrifice, and commitment to the Kokomo boys basketball program. They will definitely be missed, he said, and they wish them nothing but the best in their futures.
The Kats will open sectional play tonight, Tuesday, March, at 7:30 p.m. at Lafayette Jeff’s Crawley Athletic Center. Kokomo will play Harrison.