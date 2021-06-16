Kokomo boys golf wins first sectional in 20 years

The Kokomo boys’ golf team hit a high that hasn’t been hit in two decades last week after the team won its first sectional title since 2001 at Rock Hollow G.C., posting a score of 328.

The season ended with the team finishing seventh at regionals at Swan Lake G.C. on June 10, with junior Brandon Hansen advancing to state. In the sectional, Hansen led the team with a score of 76, while Karson Parrott recorded a 79, Jackson Richards with an 85, and Ty Lauderbaugh posted an 88.

Most think of golf as an individual sport, said Kokomo Boys’ Golf Head Coach Matt York, where it's "my score against yours.” But York said the team aspect of high school golf allows players to buy into each other and rely on each other's scores in ways other sports don't necessarily demand. Being on a golf team is as much a team sport as any other sport, York said.

"My wife was there with us [at the sectional], and she just said she really enjoyed listening to the boys and just them talking and the friendships and the camaraderie back and forth of different things. It's really cool that with an 'individual sport' that my kids all hung out together. They played together. They met to hang out together. They just enjoyed each other's company," York said.

Winning the first sectional trophy in 20 years was certainly something to celebrate, York said, but he added his team was hungry and wants to use this experience as a building block versus an end result.

The team will travel with Hansen this week to Carmel to cheer him on at state. Hansen is one to rise to the occasion, York said, and he expects him to play his best golf against the best competition.

Hansen tees off Tuesday, June 15, at Prairie View G.C. in Carmel at 10:15 a.m. on hole 10. He will golf Wednesday, June 16, as well, with two back-to-back days of 18-hole golf.

Regardless of the result, York said his squad took a big leap in the right direction this season.

With an NCC conference title, York bringing home the conference Coach of the Year, and now the first sectional title in 20 years, expectations will continue to rise as accolades continue to get crossed off.