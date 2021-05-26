Kokomo boys' golf named NCC champions

The Kokomo boys’ golf team is racking up the accolades as the five-member team landed atop its conference as North Central Conference champions, and Head Coach Matt York snagged the Coach of the Year.

On May 17, the squad won the conference tournament for bragging rights and the title. York said he was proud of his golfers’ accomplishments and attributed them to the team's work ethic and bond on the green.

“It’s a very committed group, and you have kids that have been playing golf for a number of years and taking lessons for a number of years. Kind of a big key for us was having Jackson Richards come back after not playing his sophomore year, and obviously COVID last year, nobody got to play,” York said. “I think you combo that with the fact that they’re having fun, and I tell them every day it’s not that deep. It’s about having fun and getting to play golf for free, essentially.”

It’s a tight-knit group, York said. They get along really well and support each other, and they’re at the golf course every day.

“My first week or so of practice, I was out there on a Sunday. We don’t hold practice (on Sundays) obviously, but every single one of my varsity guys was out there somewhere either hitting balls, practicing, or playing,” York said.

Being a golf coach is unique, he said. It’s more being a “golf whisperer” and involves a lot of guidance and keeping kids locked in. York is constantly driving around on the course observing multiple situations at a time, whereas the golfers sort of have a one-track mind in their game while they’re playing.

This allows York to get a grip on where the team stands and how close or far they are from winning the tournament.

“It’s helping those kids like, ‘Hey, you got to stay in it. Every stroke counts. I know you’re having a bad day, but I just watched a kid take a nine on a hole and hit two out of bounds for another team.’ So they just lose perspective. You really got to talk them up,” York said.

It’s a constant effort to keep their mentalities in the right place, he said. No sulking on the green; it’s about having fun and knowing when to intervene and when not to as a coach.

Richards, along with Karson Parrott, Ty Lauderbaugh, and Brandon Hansen went to middle school at Maple Crest together. They set high expectations for themselves early on, York said, and with summer tours and other year-round training, the team has learned to overcome adversity.

York said the team plays best against the toughest competition. They rise to the occasion.

“I think we typically play our best when we play with better teams. And that’s been difficult because there’s been a ton of teams that are just struggling this year,” York said. “So I just think the camaraderie they have, the fact that they stick through it and they play year in and year out, it doesn’t matter the season they’re still out there playing. It’s what they do and what they know. They want to make it to state. They want to win sectional, which hasn’t been done in I think 20 years.”

A week before the NCC Tournament, the team finished first in the Howard-Tipton County Tournament at the Kokomo Country Club, where the team scored 311, the second-best score of the season.

With nine wins on the season and four first-place finishes so far, Kokomo golf has been more than solid in a return to action in 2021.

The team hosts Maconaquah High School on May 27 at 4 p.m.