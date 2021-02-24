Kokomo Bobkats schedule released

Just last week, an agreement was finalized between Kokomo School Corp. and the city’s newest professional basketball team, the Kokomo Bobkats, to use Memorial Gym as the team’s new home base.

Now, the official The Basketball League (TBL) schedule was released and the Bobkats schedule with it. The team will kick off the season on April 9 in Memorial Gym and play a total of 12 home games there. Bobkats Owner Jeff Beeler said he can’t contain his excitement for the city of Kokomo to meet its newest pro team in less than two months.

“[Bobkats Co-owner Mark Jansen] and I are extremely excited to share with our friends and family and people in the community the product and brand of basketball and entertainment we want to bring to Kokomo,” he said. “We are also excited and can’t mention some former and local players that are again going to play at Memorial Gym.”

Beeler’s last statement suggests there will be some familiar faces likely on the Bobkats, with the full roster expected to be complete by the end of March. Playing in Memorial Gym is a special experience, Beeler said, and the team is anxious to provide a “next-level fan experience” to the city.

In other words, it will be a bit more fun to come to a Bobkats game than a regular high school basketball game, he said. For one thing, music can be played throughout the game, making the experience closer to a Pacers or Mad Ants game than a high school game. There will be bobcat noises, ambient music, and chants like “Defense!” over the loudspeakers during live gameplay.

On top of that, fan engagement will be a big priority, and fans will have the opportunity to win some cool prizes in shooting competitions and interactive events, according to Beeler.

“The experience is going to be different because these are going to be polished players after their college careers. They’re going to be older, stronger, accomplished college players, versus 16- or 17-year-olds who are still learning the game,” Beeler said. “This is going to be more like attending a Pacers game than anything.”

There always will be a halftime show, he said, and the opening weekend will bring a professional band. Beeler said he’s hoping to have Carver Community Center youth games and dance/gymnastics teams at some halftimes also, and tying in as much community engagement as possible will be the highest priority.

There will special edition nights, like for veterans and other themed games for the kids to enjoy, and Beeler said every game will pause to honor the businesses and partners in the community.

Beeler said he’s excited to have legitimate food vendors working the games as well and booths with Bobkats merchandise available for purchase. The details aren’t finalized yet, but Beeler said the games will be able to be streamed “in some manner.”

“We’d like to have a lot of community involvement. A lot of what goes on at a high school game we would like to have there also, but we’d also like to have the entertainment aspects of a pro game. We want to have the best of both worlds,” Beeler said.

Settling the home gym and releasing the schedule makes it feel much more real to Beeler. Being less than two months away is an exciting feeling for him, and he said the momentum leading into the season is going to be phenomenal.

He hopes for and expects there to be natural rivalries between the Kokomo Bobkats and other teams in the regional area, such as the Avon Aces, the Indy Express, and the Owensboro Thoroughbreds in Kentucky. Combined, these teams make up 18 of the Bobkats’ 24 season games.

TBL President Dave Magley spoke on the value of playing in a place like Memorial Gym.

“It is remarkable. You know, it takes you back to old school Indiana, when you grow up and you play in the Berry Bowl or you play in Elkhart North Side Gym or play in Lebanon’s old gym that Rick Mount played in. You walk in, you can hear Jimmy Rayl shooting jump shots in your mind because it’s got that old-school feel to it. Yeah, it’s got a jumbotron. It’s maintained really well. It’s on the historic national registry. We’re honored to be in that gym,” Magley said.

Magley said Kokomo is the perfect size community for a TBL to play in and that soon the team will be all the rage in the area.

When the fans see the dancers and the level of play and the mascots and deejays, they will realize the high-level entertainment for a city like Kokomo, he said.

“It’s a big deal,” he said. “You’ve got an NBA world champion walking the sidelines3 It’s going to be pretty cool.”

It all kicks off April 9 in Kokomo Memorial Gym.