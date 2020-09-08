Kokomo Bobkats: Professional minor league basketball team officially announced

The City of Firsts soon will become home to the Kokomo BobKats as the team’s official announcement was made last week.

The BobKats is a part of The Basketball League (TBL), a professional minor league basketball organization established in 2017 by CEO Evelyn Magley, the first and only woman and African American to own a male pro-sports league. Mayor Tyler Moore said he was excited about the city’s newest sports addition.

“Needless to say, I’m jacked about this … A lot of people are asking, ‘What is this basketball league?’ Well, it’s kind of like basketball Jackrabbits-style. We’ve got up-and-coming stars and such. This opportunity is just amazing,” Moore said.

TBL currently consists of 21 teams across the United States, including two Indiana teams other than the Kokomo BobKats: the Indy Express (Indianapolis) and Anderson Aces (Anderson).

As the home of the Splendid Splinter Jimmy Rayl, Kokomo seemed like a great fit, according to President David Magley. With help from Rayl’s son, Jim “Jimbo” Rayl, the Magleys made the Kokomo dream a reality.

Although the league is not the NBA, the basketball entertainment will still be top-notch, Magley said. Players consist of a variety of athletes including Division I through Division III men looking to start their professional careers, players who previously have played professionally overseas, or former NBA players who want to extend their playing careers.

Additionally, the Magleys hoped the teams in TBL would be involved in their communities and better strengthen relationships between people around the country, which CEO Evelyn Magley believed was much needed in recent times.

“In this community it’s not just about basketball. It’s about your lives. It’s how you interact with one another, the players coming in, how they are interacting and connecting with the community. Without community in this United States of America, we have nothing. It’s so important that we reconnect and establish those bonds. These values are some of the things we want to bring back to communities,” Evelyn said.

The BobKats will be dedicated to providing encouragement and supporting the community at events such as local school engagements, youth camps, clinics, and non-profit organizations. The goal ultimately is to provide positive role models for the youth in the community, and TBL ensures they recruit the right kind of men to do so, according to Magley.

“We’re going to earn levels of respect because we’re going to care about your children. That’s what we’re looking for for guys. We go through their websites. We go through their social media. If they’re disrespecting women, you’re disqualified. If you got issues where you want to party too much, that’s not the person we want to put in our schools … We tell our guys this. We’ll give you second chances, but we’re not giving you third and fourth. We need to know that you understand the vision of what we do,” Magley said.

The team’s market owners are local entrepreneurs Jeff and Sondi Beeler and Mark and Kristin Jansen. The owners looked forward to introducing the community to the BobKats.

“I’m honored to be able to do this and be part of this. I love Kokomo. I love basketball. I love the idea of our players, our market, myself, and our whole organization being a part of the community and being able to bless and do good things and we look forward to that,” Jeff said.

Mark shared the same feelings and remembered a couple of men he wished could be present to witness the new team.

“Two people that I wish would be able to share this with us that have both passed in the last year-and-a-half or two years, that’s [Jim’s] dad, the Splendid Splinter, and also my high school coach Carl McNulty, who’s very special, always believed in me … If we’re going to lead this thing we’re going to need the whole community to follow us and support us,” Mark said.

The BobKats will begin its first season in March 2021. All games will be live-streamed and will be seen in over 145 countries. The games will be played with NBA rules, including 12-minute quarters, and NBA-level physicality. However, the teams will have International Basketball Federation (FIBA) offensive and defensive goal-tending rules.

The team will play a 24-game schedule over a few months, 12 home and 12 away games, followed by a playoffs system. Roster sizes will be anywhere from 10 to 12 players. Players will receive a salary anywhere from $1,500 to $6,500 per month.

The BobKats’ home court has not been officially announced yet. There will be multiple tryout dates available beginning this fall in locations throughout Indiana. Preferences will be given to local and north central Indiana talent.

For updates and more information on the Kokomo BobKats, follow the team on Facebook at “Kokomo BobKats,” Twitter at @kbobkats, and Instagram at @kokomobobkats.