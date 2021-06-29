Kokomo BobKats' inaugural season concludes

The BobKats' first season has come and gone in a flash, and after winning nearly 80 percent of its games in the team's first year, all eyes look to the postseason as the team is primed to host playoff games at Memorial Gym.

The teams' final regular-season weekend resulted in a 124-113 win over Flint and a 100-92 win over Owensboro, leaving the team's final record at 19-5, which sits comfortably atop the Midwest division. After leading the entire TBL in attendance in its first year and winning almost every home game, the BobKats season has gone smoother than Kokomo could have ever predicted, team owner Mark Jansen said.

"I expected to have a good season. I didn't know what to expect as far as the crowd, and I certainly didn't anticipate so many of our local businesses partnering with us. That was the biggest surprise for me," Jansen said.

Now it's on to the playoffs, and the BobKats will face the Dayton Flight in a best-of-three series.

Since Columbus had to drop out due to "unforeseen issues," the BobKats will play Dayton in the first round. The Flight will host the first game of the series on Wednesday, June 30, before the Bobkats host two games at Memorial Gym. Those games will take place Friday, July 2, and Saturday, July 3 if necessary.

Jansen said the word he's heard the most from BobKats fans is "electricity."

Memorial Gym has been rocking all season long. With a full drumline and a couple of thousand fans in attendance for nearly every game, the BobKats made a splash in the TBL unrivaled by any other team in the league.

The BobKats averaged just above 103 points per game and usually score at a high clip in many different areas on the court. Jansen said he always knew Kokomo loved its sports, but even he was surprised at the love shown to the team in only its first year.

"Again it goes back to the community. When you have a community that supports like they do, BobKats, Jackrabbits, high school basketball, it's incredible. I hope that's the biggest thing that our players take away from this experience, is the love they receive from this community and the coaching staff, too," he said.

He said he thinks the BobKats are only scraping the surface of what they can become and believes the team is setting the standard for the TBL already.

Kokomo is the perfect-sized market for a TBL team, he said, and it's only growing. NBA players now have a vested interest in the league, with guys like Kendrick Perkins and Steve Francis opening teams in recent seasons or soon in the future.

The BobKats kick off the playoffs in Dayton on June 30 and are back at Memorial Gym on Friday.