Kokomo Bobkats host golf scramble

The owners of the Kokomo Bobkats have announced a golf scramble on Oct. 14 at 9 a.m. at Wildcat Creek Golf Course.

Fans can sponsor a hole for $125, create a team of four to compete for $300, or both for a discount of $400.

Owner Mark Jansen said this will be a great opportunity for fans to mingle with the organization and get a better feel about the city's first professional basketball team, as well enjoy some warm weather while it's still here.

"We know people have been cooped up for quite a while because of COVID, so we thought this is a good opportunity to give people a kind of last chance before it turns cold to come out and support a new Kokomo venture," Jansen said. "It's another first for the City of Firsts."

Lunch will be provided to those who participate, and fans can get an exclusive first look at some Bobkats merchandise that will be available in the near future.

Jansen wouldn't say exactly when the merch will be available but he did say, "It's pretty snazzy."

He said spots are filling up fast but there are still some available for those who want to get involved.

Email Erika at kokomobobkats@gmail.com or call 765-513-4004.