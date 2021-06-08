Kokomo BobKats add three new players

Though the team lost its leading scorer in Eugene "Geno" German, the Kokomo BobKats reloaded with three high-level pieces that have helped stack wins in German's absence.

Oregon's Johnathan Loyd, University of the Virgin Islands' Ermias Nega, and Humboldt State's Tre'von Bentley have joined the squad and already have produced in key moments for the BobKats. Nega spoke on joining a "well-oiled machine."

"The transition for me, I thought it was going to be hard coming in, but honestly it was it was really easy. I fit in well, and I've figured out what I need to do and my role on the team. I'm just trying to execute that 100 percent," Nega said.

Nega's role, he said, is to be an aggressive offensive player and a "deadeye shooter," as well as bring energy for the fans in his defensive effort.

For Bentley, learning under Head Coach Cliff Levingston has been a treat.

"He helps us a lot individually. It's been great to have him as a head coach with all the experience he has," Bentley said.

The BobKats just finished its west coast trip, going 3-1 on the road before coming back to Memorial Gym to play the Columbus Condors on Friday, June 11, at 7:05 p.m. The current team record is 15-3, and the team sits comfortable at the top of the Midwest division.

"They tell me about Kokomo's gym every time. They can't wait to get back to the gym with the fans, with the crowd, with the loudness of the gym and all the support from the community. They love that," Bentley said. "And us on the road not having that, it's something new to them."

After a long hiatus from playing at home, the BobKats have five home games in June before the season concludes on June 27. Then it's on to the TBL playoffs.