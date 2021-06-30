The Kokomo Bass Anglers stayed close to home for a tournament on the Kokomo reservoir on Saturday, June 25.
Although there was no rain as predicted, strong winds hampered the participants all day. Chance Taskey brought the only limit of five fish to the scales for a winning weight of nine pounds, six ounces. Jeff Carnley followed with four keepers and six pounds, 10 ounces. while Wayne Eades finished third with three keepers and six pounds, three ounces. Eades also had a big fish at two pounds, nine ounces for the day. Ten members competed, and 25 keepers were brought to the scales.
The club's remaining regular season tournament schedule includes July 17 with a night tournament at Lake Webster. On Saturday, Aug. 3, another night tournament is scheduled on the Barbee Lake chain. This year's final regular-season event is on Saturday, Sept. 11, on Mississinewa Reservoir. Qualifying anglers will compete in a two-day classic on Oct. 2 and 3 at a mystery lake.
The KBA meets the first Thursday of each month at the VFW, 920 N. Washington St., Kokomo. Non-boaters who are paired with a member who has the boat are encouraged to consider membership. For more information contact club secretary Don Thompson at 765-661-2946.