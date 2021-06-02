Kokomo basketball standout commits to IUK

A rising star full of still untapped potential is going from Wildkat to Cougar after he committed to play basketball at the next level, and he doesn’t have to leave home to do it.

R.J. Oglesby signed to play for IU Kokomo last week and said he can’t wait to get to work for his new team. IUK Head Coach Eric Echelbarger made Oglesby feel wanted more than any other coach, Oglesby said. That, along with his relationship with IUK Assistant Coach DJ Balentine, confirmed it was the right school for him.

“The way Coach E approached me, it was like no other coach has. And then me having a relationship with Coach Balentine really helped me. I just felt like they really wanted me and Coach E knows what I can do to better myself as a player and as a person, so I felt like this was a great fit,” Oglesby said.

In three years at Kokomo High School, Oglesby averaged 8.2 points per game and tallied 260 total rebounds, 38 assists, and 28 steals. He also shot over 50 percent on his career as a Wildkat and 69 percent from the free-throw line.

Oglesby took home Most Improved Player in his junior season. In his senior campaign, he led his team in rebounding in 12 games and in scoring in five games. His career-high was 26 points against Anderson in 2020-21, and he shot 48 percent from three during his senior year.

Echelbarger said Oglesby’s height, 6-foot-6, will be a big factor in Oglesby buying into IUK’s defensive philosophy, and with some strength training in college facilities, he’ll be a force to be reckoned with by the time the season starts and throughout his career.

“The biggest thing we talk about in the recruiting process is going to a school that is the right fit from an academic and athletic standpoint, and after spending time with R.J. and his parents, we are confident this is a place where he can get a great education and succeed on the court,” Echelbarger said. “Basketball-wise, he has the ability to run the floor and play above the rim which are key factors we look for in recruiting. He also has the ability to step out and hit the three-point shot.”

Oglesby said he’s more than just numbers; he’s the ultimate teammate as well. He’ll bring it every day to practice and be ready to earn a spot on the roster.

“I’m a real teammate and a guy who wants to be there. I’m going to be a good player, and I feel like this is going to be a good fit for me. I know the guys a little bit. They know me, so it’s going to be nice,” Oglesby said.

He learned how to be a leader at Kokomo High School, he said. Oglesby can’t pick a favorite memory, but he loved the little things, like coming to practice with his teammates, playing in Memorial Gym, and being supported by the city, which he said was a big factor in him sticking around the area.

Oglesby matured as a person and a player not only from his time at Kokomo but also as a result of the resounding support he said he gets from his parents daily. His father, Romon Oglesby, grew up playing baseball and pushes him to be great every day, teaching him the work ethic required to be a great athlete. His mother, Evelyn Oglesby, has sacrificed a lot so he could do what he wanted to do, he said, but she never misses a chance to watch her son play.

IU Kokomo is getting a hard worker in Oglesby, and with that 6-foot-6 height and shooting ability, Echelbarger said he has no doubt Oglesby will come in ready to work and play significant minutes immediately for the Cougars.

For Oglesby, it’s just another day punching the clock, and with the support he gets from not only his parents but also the entire city of Kokomo, he’s primed to do great things at the next level.