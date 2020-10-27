Koko-Go Free Ride proves popular in pandemic year

Since its launch in July 2019, Koko-Go Free Ride bicycle service has mobilized Kokomoans and connected them to paths that cut through parks and take users by murals and monuments.

In a pandemic year, usage is up even more, according to Koko-Go worker Jordan Purvis.

"It seems like a lot of people have been interested in it because people seem to really be out and about more," Purvis said. "Just sitting here, I have people riding bikes up and down the trail all day. Even on (cold) days like this, there's still people walking, riding their bikes, skateboarding. I think just in general outdoor activities are more common."

This past weekend marked the last weekend people could use the free bike rental system until April.

"We were definitely really busy when we opened in late May, June, July. We were super busy. We could hardly keep any bikes in here. Of course as it's getting colder people are less willing to ride bikes," Purvis said.

Purvis and another rental worker, Aleya Mygrant, said the bike rental has added to the city's revitalization and allowed long-time residents to see unique perspectives of the town they may not have seen before.

The fact that it's free was a bonus, said Mygrant.

Recently, a man rented a bike so he'd be able to join his daughter who already had a bike. This example was common, according to Purvis, and to be able to contribute to families and give them options to spend time outdoors with their kids was a focus.

"We have a lot of people that just don't have anything to do. Like, for kids in this town, there's not much to do, especially in a pandemic, so to be able to have people bring their kids here and ride along is really helpful. And like that guy, we have people like him all the time that their kid has a bike, but he doesn't. I think it does a lot to enable people to spend time with their kids, and that's probably the best thing," Purvis said.

Some of the more popular stops along the trail include Foster Park, Kokomo Municipal Stadium, the downtown Dog Park, Kokomo Beach Family Aquatic Center, Sterling Mansion, and American Legion Golf Course.

Until April, Koko-Go Free Ride will be closed, but residents will have something to look forward to in the spring.