KEP employee races to get in shape

The benefits of staying fit go far beyond maintaining physical well-being and self-confidence, according to one KEP worker who has gotten active in recent years to set a positive example in his family and better his own life.

Cisco Gonzalez was an athlete growing up, and all it took was a suggestion from his brother to get him right back on the horse. Since his first half marathon in 2014, Gonzalez has been working toward his ultimate goal of running in an Iron Man race. But his level of enthusiasm for running wasn’t always as high as it is now.

“[My brother] said we should do a half marathon. With those kinds of challenges, I typically don’t give it much thought. I just jump both feet first into it. I got ready for a half marathon in three months, and it just continued from then. He asked me at the end of it if I would ever be interested in doing a full marathon because the half marathon was horrible, and I told him ‘no way.’” Gonzales said.

Since then, Gonzales has participated in five full marathons as well as three Spartan Beast races where the competitor runs 12-plus miles and also competes in 30-plus obstacles along the way.

He recently came off of a half marathon he ran in January and said he’s grown to rely on his workout time as a sort of relief from his work. It’s a confidence-booster for him as well and helps him stay in a good place mentally for his family and work life.

“Sometimes you really don’t want to do it, but you never regret actually doing it. It’s probably more mental than physical. I know when I don’t get to work out and I don’t get to run and I don’t get to do anything, it starts affecting my mental state more than anything,” he said.

A key plus to Gonzales’ workouts is they’re always available. Whether it’s hot or cold, bright and early, or in the dead of night, running is always an option. Hardly any equipment is needed, he said, and he can take his workouts anywhere he can take himself.

It’s been a lifestyle flip for Gonzales. His workout habits have transformed his approach to most anything and have had a residual effect on his diet and overall health. In addition, Gonzales has two young daughters, and he said he wants to set a positive example for them to step out of their comfort zone and try new things.

“They see their mom and dad working out on a regular basis and doing things that are maybe outside of their comfort zone, so it gives them more confidence to do the same. So I really think it’s important that they see me doing these things,” Gonzales said. “And it gives them zero excuses because 42-year-old dad is running a marathon. So don’t give me an excuse about you going to soccer practice. It instills that healthy living mindset into them.”

He said his wife always has been adamant about working out and paid more attention to it than he did before he began trying it more consistently, so she was a force in getting him back up and moving as well.

The consistency of working for Stellantis guarantees time for Gonzales to get some workouts in, whether it’s before or after work. Having that balance between the job and staying fit makes him more productive, and he said he’s able to bring more energy and enthusiasm to work because of it.

Gonzales said he’s grateful to be involved in a sport that can’t be shut down due to the pandemic. He always could run during the shutdown, bringing whatever he needed with him and relying on only himself to get it done.

As time goes on, each run gets easier, and Gonzales said he’s more determined than ever to continue to set that example for his daughters and work toward his ultimate goal.

“You don’t need a gym membership. It didn’t matter that the YMCA was closed down because honestly all I need is a pair of running shoes and a pull-up bar. You can kind of get everything done. Be creative, and create your own weight. But it’s not your traditional form of training. You can do it with little equipment and just the open road,” he said.