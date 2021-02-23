Kendall Bostic talks Michigan State, pace of college

There aren’t many fans of the Big Ten around here who don’t root for Indiana or Purdue, but one former Northwestern standout is making Spartan fans out of Howard County.

2020 Northwestern High School graduate Kendall Bostic took her athletic career to Michigan State University, and she said she is still adjusting to the pace of the college game. With the pandemic not making the transition any easier, she’s learned to rely on her teammates.

“Overall my teammates have made it much easier on me, and we do a lot of hanging out together as a group and different things like that,” said Bostic, a 2018 state champion and Miss Basketball Finalist. “A couple of us will make dinner sometimes and stuff like that, so I just think my teammates have really helped me with the adjustment. And the basketball portion, I focused on coming up here in shape, so I think that definitely helped me adjust to the game a little bit easier since I was already in shape and could kind of focus on my basketball.”

Bostic said the speed of the game is not to be underestimated. She said everyone hears about college players playing faster and not having as much time to react to certain situations.

In high school, for example, Bostic said a player can have a split second to think about what to do on a play, whereas in college she has to premeditate her moves, like playing a game of chess versus checkers.

“You can’t take a second to think, or else, you know, you’re getting beat on defense,” she said.

Bostic said Northwestern prepared her as best as possible for the move up to college. There were a lot of plays involved, she said, and Northwestern Coach Kathie Layden had her and her teammates playing at a high level ever since they put on the uniforms. Juggling many plays in her mind was a big element to high school, which helped her to do it in college.

The Northwestern faithful always came out in big numbers to support the team, she said, so going from that to virtually no fans at all due to the pandemic was a weird turn of events for Bostic. That being said, the cardboard cutouts and filtered-in crowd noise weren’t too bad, and Bostic said once she gets onto the court, it really doesn’t matter, anyway.

A plus to playing in the Big Ten is competing against her former teammate and Northwestern star Madison Layden, who went on to play at Purdue University. The Spartans have played against Purdue twice this year, and it’s always something that gets Bostic excited, and she hopes to see Layden again in the Big Ten tournament.

“I respect her and her game, and I know she’s doing pretty well at Purdue. So, yeah, I’ll be excited to play her again,” Bostic said.

At 12-6, the Spartans are having a pretty good year. Bostic is averaging just below five points per game and just over three rebounds, decent production from just a freshman. She said the ceiling for the team can be very high, and if everyone is honed in, the team can do big things.

“I just think that when we are focused in, we play as a team, and different things like that. I think we have a whole lot of potential to play really well. There’s some games that we’ve kind of struggled with to play an entire four quarters. There’s a couple games when we’ve played only really hard for one half or really hard for three quarters, and I think it’s just really important for us going forward to make sure we’re focused and dialed in to play an entire four quarters,” she said.

Bostic said the support she’s gotten from Howard County has been resounding, and she still gets a slew of texts before games from supporters who have watched her play her entire life.

“It’s really neat to have that support that’s followed me all the way to Michigan State, and I have made some fans of Michigan State in Kokomo,” she said. “And I think it’s really, really cool those people still follow my game, and I can’t thank them enough for that.”

Bostic and the Spartans are back in action Wednesday against Rutgers at 3 p.m.

(Editor's note: The story has been updated to reflect the Spartans' correct record of 12-6.)