Kendall Bostic holds camp at Carver Center

Join two-time Class 3A State Champion Kendall Bostic and other local Indiana high school players from around the state for a fun-filled day of inspiration and basketball at Carver Community Center. The mission for the camp is to teach the fundamentals of basketball, encourage young girls to work hard and have fun while becoming passionate about playing the sport that has meant so much to Bostic.
Space is limited. The camp is FREE and lunch will be provided. To reserve your spot and T-shirt, register at Carver Community Center or online. The camp is Aug. 21 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Deadline to register is Aug. 11. All girls in third to eighth grade are encouraged to register.