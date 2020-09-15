KCC women made the difference

An unbelievable performance by the Kokomo County Club women gave the club its fifth Liberty Cup and first in eight years after finishing second the past seven years.

Using the Stableford scoring system, KCC finished at 498, Wildcat at 488, Chippendale 474, and the American Legion 447.

The Country Club's women were led by Ellen Hart with an 81, Diane Pfeifer 83, Melissa Ellis 85, Judy Snow (who eagled number-two and birdied number-six) 86, and Cindy Harrold 87, for a team total of 99! The Legion posted 83, Wildcat 76, and Chippy 72. The 23-point difference over Wildcat was unsurmountable. Megan Quick from Wildcat, a first-time Liberty Cup player, took medalist honors with an 80. Anne Marie Balsbaugh fired an 81.

On the men's side, Wildcat posted 412, Chippendale 402, then KCC at 399, followed by the Legion with 364. Brock Miller, KCC, and Mark Bowser, Legion, shot one-under par 72s. Tyler White, KCC, and Scott Robinson, Chippendale posted even par rounds of 73.

One or two holes always show up where teams say "Only if we..." and this year it was number four. A 379-yard par-4 with out of bounds on both sides. The Club posted a team score of 32 while Wildcat managed 23, the Legion 22, and the host Chippendale, 18.

An interesting tidbit is if this were played like many courses shootouts with a three-way split front, back, and total the front nine went to KCC 263, Wildcat 248, Legion 234, and Chippendale 228. But the back-nine was surprising with Chippendale posting 246, Wildcat 240, KCC 235, and Legion 213.

All the scores are posted on the Perspective’s website along with lots of pictures.

The 14th Liberty Cup will be at the Kokomo Country Club on Friday, Sept. 10, 2021. Until then, try and keep it in bounds.