K.U.B.S League's King's Heating wins the David A. Kasey Major League Championship

After a bumpy 2020, another year of the Youth Sports Report is in the books, and that means another championship team was crowned.

King's Heating beat Greentown's Ladd Dental 5-0 in the David A. Kasey Youth Baseball Tournament championship on June 25 at Northwestern. The victory effectively made King's the last UCT team to win a championship and the first Kokomo United Baseball and Softball (KUBS) League champion. King's Manager Brant Parry said he's over the moon for his players and was proud of the strides they made during the season.

"We lost our very first game of the season, and we knew we had just three 12-year-olds and five 9-year-olds and an 8-year-old. So we knew we were really young," Parry said. "I told my wife from the very beginning that with our two pitchers, Eli Roe and Jaiden McNulty, that we could beat anybody."

But neither pitcher was the hero of the day, Parry said. Tommie Davis had a big game both on the plate and the mound for King's and even hit a two-score "no doubt" home run in the first inning to set the tone, as Parry described it. He said Davis is the team's utility guy, and they use him all over the field.

"It was Tommie Davis Day out at Northwestern. He had only pitched a few times this year. He's our utility guy; he can play any position we ask him to. When we got to the game, I told him I was going to give him the ball tonight, and he got kind of wide-eyed, gave me a big smile, and said, 'I'm ready.'"

In a sports-crazed city, winning the Major League Tournament is a big deal, Parry said. He played in the youth leagues himself, and though he never won a city championship as a player, Parry said he had vivid lifelong memories from his time playing youth baseball.

In other words, these kids will remember this moment for the rest of their lives, he said. King's Heating wasn't necessarily the betting favorite to win the tournament, but that's the beauty of sports. The team made a fitting first KUBS League champion and will be a force in the future also.