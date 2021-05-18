Just committed, but now my sport is canceled

Just last week, a Northwestern High School senior gathered with friends and family, excited to announce his recent commitment to play Division III tennis at the next level — then it was taken away just days later.

Addison Horner is a senior tennis standout for Northwestern High School, and after a rocky season with the program battling COVID-19 quarantines and cancellations, the last thing he wanted to hear was that his newly-committed college was canceling its tennis program. Horner said he was shocked and still reckoning with the bad news.

“I was really shocked at first. I felt like this all-time high just thinking about how excited I was to start this journey and everything, and then reality kind of sets in at first when you get that call. After that immediate shock, you go into the, ‘What am I going to do now? Where am I going to go next year? How am I going to continue my college and everything, obviously with this weird time we’re in?’” Horner said.

Horner was committed to play tennis on a full scholarship to Dominican University, a Division III college in River Forest, Ill. He said he was still weighing his options and unsure what his next move will be. A lot of colleges have ended enrollment for the fall, so Horner will be on waitlists while he waits to find his new home.

He plans to major in business and potentially minor in psychology while trying to either walk on to a tennis program or enjoy an intramural experience around his academics.

“There was definitely a period of time where I was taking a step back and trying to see if there was any other place that I could continue to play tennis. But now I think the plan I made for myself is I was just going to try to go to my second choice university, which was Baylor University,” Horner said. “My goal is to try and get into the tennis program in some way, shape, or form.”

Horner said he missed the deadline to enroll in the fall semester by “just a couple days.” The decision now is more about where he wants to go to school versus where he can still play tennis, which he said he’s still dealing with.

It’s been a whirlwind of emotions, he said Horner always wanted to go away for college, he said, so that’s still a high goal on his list.

“I’m still trying to deny it, if that makes sense. I’m still in this stage of denial, not believing that that actually happened,” Horner said. “But my parents have helped me kind of work through that, [whether it’s] playing tennis recreationally, playing maybe on an intramural team, or getting the opportunity to manage at a big D1 school. That’d just be a dream. Even if I weren’t able to play on the team, just to be able to still have that team mentality as a manager would be amazing.”

His family is his ultimate support system, he said. They were heartbroken for him when he shared the news, but Horner said they’ve taught him to think beyond the tennis court in life. They care more about the type of person he is than anything.

“I’ve been juggling a little bit. For a long time, I’ve wanted to major in psychology. I had this sense that ‘I’m going to major in psychology.’ I did a little research and everything with my parents and stuff, and I’m like, ‘Maybe I could get a major in business, minor in psychology.’ The goal is to work for a bigger company and work in the psychology behind why customers choose which brands they do, if that makes sense,” Horner said.

It does make sense, and Horner said he’s always known he was bigger than the work he did on the court. He may be a bit discouraged from losing his scholarship, but he said he’s optimistic about the future and looking forward to college regardless.

Horner credited Northwestern for setting him up for success. He has strong relationships with his teachers and principal and said it was the optimal environment to grow not only as an athlete but also as a person.

He’ll miss his tennis buddies and the memories he made as a Tiger, but he’s excited to find his next step and is determined to be successful in whatever avenues he chooses.