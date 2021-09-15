Josiah Price talks Greentown, NFL, and going west

Though Howard County is packed with some of the best athletes in the state, and many of those athletes go on to play their sport at a very high level, not many have made it very far in football the way Josiah Price has.

The 2012 Eastern High School graduate not only dominated for four years all over the field in Greentown, but went on to become one of the most decorated tight ends in the history of the Big Ten at Michigan State before a brief couple years with the Minnesota Vikings. Looking back at his football journey, Price said the ride has been unreal, and he’s extremely blessed.

“It was a pretty awesome experience. I think every kid that loves sports grows up dreaming of playing in the NFL, the NBA, or whatever sport they dream of playing at the highest level professionally. And for me it was cool being able to live that dream for a short time,” Price said. “It was an awesome opportunity to be able to make it to the highest level, especially coming from where I come from in the Kokomo area.”

Humble beginnings

Growing up in Howard County, a sports-crazed, highly competitive area in the Midwest, gave Price an advantage, he said. He’s always loved playing multiple sports, and ran track and field, played basketball, and played football all his life.

At Eastern, Price was listed as one of the most coveted tight ends in the country by 247Sports.com (No. 16), and Rivals.com (No. 19), and was named to SuperPrep's and PrepStar's All-Midwest Teams. Price was a two-time Top 50 All-State selection by the Indiana Football Coaches Association, and earned first-team all-state (Class 2A) honors from The Associated Press as a senior. He was a two-time first-team all-area and all-conference pick, and named the state's top senior tight end by the IFCA as part of the Mr. Football program.

Below is a breakdown of some of Price’s stats at Eastern, per Michigan State athletics:

• 39 receptions for 524 yards and four touchdowns in 2011

• 59 tackles, with 19.5 for losses with 13 sacks in 2011

• career-best 41 catches for 574 yards and eight touchdowns in 2010

• 95 tackles, 23 for losses with 10 sacks as a junior

• 130 career receptions for 1,920 yards (14.8 average)

• 29 career receiving touchdowns

• 1,000-point career milestone in basketball as a senior

“I loved being the multisport athlete,” Price said. “I think the area was awesome that I grew up in. There are definitely a lot of sports rivalries and some good athletes in the area and successful teams.”

After Price was wrapping up his junior campaign, the offers started to roll in. This really hit home that he was going to be a Division I football player, something he’d been dreaming of his whole life.

Building a legacy

Before joining the Spartans, Price said he was surveying his options. He knew he wanted to stay close to home, so Indiana, Purdue, and Notre Dame weighed heavy on his mind, he said. But on his visit to Michigan State, a conversation with then-coach Mark Dantonio really resonated with him.

“For me it ultimately came down to people. I think starting out you just dream to be able to play college sports, and then once you get a couple offers, you’re like, ‘Holy cow, I’m going to get to play Division I football.’ Then you start to get a little more particular and start to really see what is going to be your best fit,” he said. “When I went on a visit to Michigan State, it just felt like home. Coach Dantonio had a little different recruiting pitch.”

Long story short, that pitch was about growing boys into men, becoming givers and not takers, and developing as a person as opposed to just focusing on making the NFL. Going to MSU would become the most important decision of Price’s life. Here, he would build a legacy.

It was all about opportunity, and MSU gave Price plenty of chances. He took advantage of them early. As a four-year starter, Price played every game of his freshman season, leading all MSU tight ends with 17 receptions for 210 yards and four touchdown receptions.

Below is a breakdown of some of Price’s college stats in four years, according to MSU athletics.

• 104 catches for 1,238 yards (11.9 average)

• 21 touchdowns in 51 career games (35th all-time in the Big Ten)

• 25 starts

• finished career ranked first in MSU history among tight ends with 21 career receiving touchdowns, fourth among all MSU players

• Two-time third-team all-Big Ten in 2015, 2016

• 2016 Wuerffel Trophy semifinalist (Outstanding Community Service)

• 2016 National Football Foundation National Scholar-Athlete semifinalist

• Two-time Mackey Award midseason watch list

“For me, looking back at my journey, there’s no different way that I would have rather wrote it up. I had an awesome experience and I wouldn’t change anything at all by any means. Michigan State was awesome to me, and I loved the journey,” Price said.

After graduating from MSU in 2016, Price was an undrafted free agent despite his monster numbers in the Big Ten. This meant making a final 53-man roster would be a very tall task for him. During his rookie season, Price went through the training camp process with the Vikings, getting minimal reps and not enough opportunities to showcase his skills, he said.

Ultimately, Price was cut with the other rookie tight ends. During this time in his life, Price said he was contemplating his future in football, as he was on the verge of getting married and beginning his new life. He went to call his agent and retire, but fate had other plans in the spring of 2018.

“I was calling my agent that morning to retire. It would have been free agency in March of 2018. I texted him and said, ‘Call me when you have a chance. We need to talk.’ I was going to tell him I’m done, I need to move on, I’m getting married and stuff and wanted to have a little bit of stability,” Price said. “He called me right away and was like, ‘Hey, didn’t get a chance to call you last night, but we got Kirk [Cousins]’s deal locked down. I got you a contract as well. Congrats, you’re a Viking.’ I was like, `What the heck?’”

This was Price’s chance. He was told he would receive the majority of tight end snaps over the next few preseason games because the coach and general manager wanted to watch him play. This was finally Price’s opportunity to show his skills and begin his NFL career. He called his family to tell them the good news, thrilled to get to work.

The next day at practice, Price tore his ACL, effectively ending his career.

“Right as I was finally going to get my opportunity I looked for, because in sports that’s all you can ask for … I was finally going to get that opportunity, and God had bigger plans,” Price said.

Despite an unfortunate ending to a wonderful football career, Price isn’t bitter. Still an avid football fan and Eastern High School supporter, Price said he’ll never forget the town that showed him his love of football, and paved the way for all his success. But after football, life took an interesting turn.

A fresh start out west

After getting married, Price and his wife, Christine, were looking for a fresh start in 2019. Growing up, Price said he was homeschooled through sixth grade, which gave him the unique opportunity to see many different parts of the country.

Some of his fondest memories were of the American West. It’s a hauntingly beautiful place, he said, and after a lifetime of football in the flat Midwest, when football was over, he said he knew where they wanted to restart.

“I was just like, ‘This is our time. Let’s go live somewhere cool. Let's move out west,” Price said. “We looked at a bunch of cities. Denver was one. Boise was another. Salt Lake was another.

“But after coming to Salt Lake City, we fell in love with it. It’s so close to the mountains with accessibility for camping, hiking, skiing, and then just the whole west in general. We are like the central hub of the west. Within a six-hour drive there’s like 12 national parks and unbelievable views. So that was our biggest driving force and we made careers work around the move as well.”

Christine was granted a company transfer to Salt Lake, as was Price for a technology company he was working for at the time. Now, Price is a high school football coach and business teacher at Brighton High School in Salt Lake City, passing on his knowledge of the game he loves in the city he loves.

Though his NFL career didn’t pan out, Price was still able to live a once-in-a-lifetime football life. He’s one of the best Big Ten tight ends to ever play the game, a MSU legend, and Howard County icon on the gridiron. Plus, he now lives in one of the most picturesque areas of the United States with the woman he loves. Not bad.

“I always say everything happens for a reason. God made my knee pop when it popped, and God made me not get drafted. And I’m a firm believer that all that happened for the right reasons. I couldn’t be happier with where I am today, which has led me to Salt Lake City. Now I’m teaching and coaching and impacting a ton of kids that were in similar shoes as me back when I was at Eastern. So I couldn’t ask for a different plan or a better picture than where I am,” Price said.