Jordan Thatcher provides spark to travel team

While organized sports are limping to the finish line or hanging in limbo before potentially starting up, travel teams are taking advantage and getting quality play from their athletes.

Kokomo freshman Jordan Thatcher helped secure a win for her travel team, the Indiana Shockwaves 2024 out of Noblesville, to a 5-0 weekend to become Indy Sports Zone champs on Jan. 17. The team scored 33 runs and only allowed five, with Thatcher hitting a home run. Thatcher spoke on the importance of travel teams during this uncertain time.

“Though both travel ball and organized ball are important to me, travel ball lets me stay in shape and ready for the school season. For travel, I know that I can play with my age level and compete at my best,” Thatcher said.

Although the Shockwaves started out rocky, she said they’ve really come a long way, especially fielding the ball. Their hitting is a work in progress, she said, but the team accounted for 33 runs, so they’re doing something right.

A fun bonus of the early travel ball season was playing against some of her soon-to-be teammates on the Kokomo softball team, rather than playing with them, she said. But the highlight of the weekend was hitting her home run, which she said was a priceless moment.

“It feels really good … just hitting it and the seeing the umpire twirl his hand around and then running the bases,” Thatcher said. “It just puts a big smile on your face.”

Thatcher’s family is full of athletes, and she tries to perform better because of it. She said it’s not pressure but more like help she gets from them. It’s an advantage for her to have extra voices in her ear telling her to tweak this or that.

Tryouts for the Kokomo softball team aren’t until March. At that time, players no longer can participate with their travel teams. Travel teams can provide the athletes with some early reps and are sort of a warm-up to the softball season when athletes can go out for a guaranteed spot on the school team.

“For high school, I know I’m not guaranteed a spot. Of course I have to work hard for travel too, but high school is where I really have to work hard, especially coming in as an upperclassman,” Thatcher said. “I’m going to be facing a lot more challenges — pitchers throwing faster, balls being hit harder, and faster girls. In travel, all the girls are my age, and for high school, I’ll have to start dealing with 18-year-olds going off to college to play.”

Thatcher is new to the Shockwaves this year and already is making an impression on Head Coach Shana Tesnar. Tesnar raved about Thatcher’s high ceiling and said the sky is the limit as far as what she can accomplish.

Tesnar is anxious to watch Thatcher perform in the future and said she is more than happy to have her on the team. She spoke on what Thatcher has brought to the Shockwaves in her short tenure with the team.

“Well, she’s new to our team this year, and we love her. She’s an athlete with really unlimited potential, and she brings a real sense of fun and hard work. She’s just a real joy to be around, and I’m really grateful to have her on the team this year,” Tesnar said. “It’s going to be exciting to see what she does because again she’s really got unlimited potential. And I’d say we’re going to see really great things from her. I know we are.”

Thatcher said she has learned to gel with a team during her time with the Shockwaves, can play any position on the field, and will be ready to step up for any vacancies the Kokomo team may have.

Throughout the winter, Thatcher said she’s been working hard. She goes to Westfield as often as she can to get reps at Pro X Athlete, a sports complex near the Grand Park area.

Getting noticed is a great feeling and reward from her hard work, which she credited to the exposure she gets during her travel team season. The travel athletes have a recruiting profile that college coaches can use, highlighting their stats, highlights, sizes, and grades.

Among girls Thatcher’s age, she said she feels “up there” and is anxious to see how she fares at the next level. She said the new stadium at Kokomo is nicer than most college facilities she’s seen and only gets her more excited to step up to the plate.

“I know people are going to want to come watch more because of our nice facility. And I don’t know, I feel like we’ll have a big target on our back, so that makes me want to work harder,” Thatcher said.

Thatcher will compete for a roster spot during softball tryouts at Kokomo in March.