Joe Martino: Woods and waters with Joe Martino

With the Indiana firearms season deer now underway (having opened on November 13th) if you find yourself still looking to fill your tag, there are things you can do to up your chances. Things do get a lot tougher after the opening weekend, and our states lengthy gun seasons don’t help either, but that is another topic for another article.

Okay, so you want some venison in the freezer, but don’t know how to overcome the orange-clad army of gun season. You are not alone, but try to use these other hunters to your advantage. Get in the woods before they do and stay in the woods longer than they do. If you are in your stand as they are entering and exiting the woods, there is a chance they could just put a deer in front of you.

Try to find escape routes that the deer use to evade other hunters. Funnels and pinch points make great escape routes for deer. If you can find one, set up in it to maximize your chances for a shot.

Usually, at least during the firearms season, the thickest cover in your hunting area will hold the most deer. Once the guns start blazing and they feel the pressure, they head for thickest, knarliest stuff they can find. Hunting such cover may increase your chances of tagging a deer.

When still-hunting, it is nearly impossible to move slowly enough. Take a step or two every five or ten minutes. With each step, the surroundings change, enabling you to see a deer you may not have a step ago. The key is to remain motionless as long as you can stand it between steps. If possible, plan each step so as to stop behind a tree or some other form of cover.

Deer drives (pushing deer) do work, but to be effective they must be done with a degree of stealth. Too many hunters simply walk through the brush making too much noise. This causes the deer to come out at full tilt offering little to no opportunities for a shot. Instead, use one or two guys to slip through a piece of timber slowly and quietly. The idea is for the deer to slip out of their beds and slowly exit the cover to offer the standers a reasonable shot. By conducting drives in this manner, the guys doing the waling actually have just as good of a chance at getting a shot as the standers do. I typically prefer to save this method for the last weekend of the season as I don’t want to run the deer off of my hunting property. Sure, they will return, but may meet their demise across the road before doing so.

Safety should be at the top of everyone list. Never, ever take a shot at an animal unless you can see the entire animal. Just as important, make sure you know what is beyond your target in case of a miss. If a house, cattle or other hunters are behind the deer, let it go. Remember – it’s just a deer and not worth taking any risks for.

Wearing hunter orange is not only important, it’s the law. In Indiana a hunter must wear a minimum of a completely hunter orange hat. If the hat has logos or camouflage in it, it isn’t technically legal. The hat is the minimum, wearing additional hunter orange clothing is optional.

Finally, respect the animal, and respect other hunters. Every year I see hunters taking ridiculous shots at deer that they shouldn’t. Shots at running deer or shots taken beyond your effective accuracy range should not be taken. I also hear horror stories of hunters shooting towards buildings, other hunters, etc. Don’t be that guy or gal. Just don’t. Go out, have fun, and be smart and safe.

So, go out and enjoy this firearms season, just play it safe.