Jim Kimener: longevity is key for quality of youth baseball

Since 1972, one Southside league leader has been volunteering his time and putting his passion toward Kokomo youth baseball, and now he plans to retire at the end of the season after almost 50 years of dedication.

Jim Kimener has been an icon for the Southside league for a long time, and he said Kokomo still shines as a mecca for young athletes. He said it’s been a joy to be a part of it for nearly half a century.

"It's just a passion. I just love the game of baseball. It's a game for any size kid. You don't have to be big like you do in most of the other sports," Kimener said. "Baseball is the only game that I'm confident in coaching or feel like I should coach. I like all sports, but I've never attempted to coach basketball, football or anything else. I've just strictly been baseball."

There's something innately human and nostalgic about baseball, he said, and it's the sport that most kids learn how to play first. This makes it hit home for anyone, he said. On top of that, baseball is uniquely social. An audience member can watch a pitch, turn to their partner, and comment on it before missing anything, unlike sports like basketball where a blink of an eye could miss some action on the court.

Though Kimener has been around the leagues for almost 50 years, this is the first year he's experienced all of them at once at Championship Park. The older fields still are being used for practice, and Kimener said the Southside leagues have been maintaining them as best as possible.

The Rookie league kids and below won't know anything else other than Championship Park, so their view of the move will be skewed compared to kids who have grown up experiencing both the smaller fields and the new big park, he said. Despite the changes, one thing has stayed the same around here: Kokomo is a melting pot for young athletes, he said.

"I think most other places play either age divisions or redraft teams every year, and you never know for sure who you're going to be with ... I've never seen anything like [Kokomo] anywhere else," Kimener said.

He'll finally hang it up for good after this year, but Kimener has kept the league together for decades now, and individuals like him are why baseball leagues continue to flourish.

"If you have a passion for it, it's not difficult to stay around that long. I will say that I'm retiring after this year, but I just borrow General MacArthur's saying. 'Old coaches don't retire; they just fade away,'" Kimener said.

Look for Kimener on the sidelines coaching his Kokomo Glass major league team at Championship Park.