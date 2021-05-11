Jed Meyers takes the helm for northwestern youth baseball

Though Jed Meyers was in charge of the Northwestern Youth Baseball League most of last year, pandemic cancellations rained on the league's parade, and ultimately, some teams fused with UCT for the shortened season.

Meyers said numbers are still low because a lot of families still are being cautious due to COVID-19, but overall, the state of the league is doing well. It's refreshing to see kids and parents alike enjoying baseball after such a dark year, he said.

"This year it's looking real good. Down a little bit on our numbers, but that's expected with parents still being cautious," Meyers said. "I didn't have my eyes on [being president of the league], but our old president stepped down. Nobody really wanted to take over, and so I was like, 'All right, I'll do it.' I enjoy it a lot. I'm really enjoying this year watching all the other teams and all the kids out there playing."

A bonus this year is the league's ability to play at the brand-new Championship Park as well.

It's an opportunity that Howard County kids never had until this year, and sharing that field with the other leagues has been a blessing, he said.

"It has been awesome. We had our first game out there last night, and it was fun. I mean, the kids, enjoyed it. I've got my boy playing major league, and I've got cousins in rookie league. I've got a daughter that plays T-ball out at Northwestern. So we got in with Championship Park to play some games there. We're playing out at Russiaville. I think we've got some games even scheduled with Greentown where they're playing at our place, and we're playing at their place," Meyers said.

Being the president is being more of an overseer than anything, Meyers said.

The Northwestern league has great coaches, he said, so there's a lot of trust and security in knowing the coaches will make everything run smoothly. This allows Meyers to enjoy his kids and watch them play in their leagues, with little to no worries about the day-to-day operations of the league.

"We've got a great group of coaches, so the president's hat doesn't come on quite as often. It's just more or less making sure everything is going smoothly. The president just makes sure everything keeps moving. It's nice to not have to put the president's hat on all the time. It's nice to just watch them play," Meyers said.

He said as participation numbers continue to rebound from the pandemic, the state of the league only can get better. Meyers is excited and anxious to watch the league grow from the captain's role, and although he didn't see himself stepping into this position, he said he's thrilled to have done it. And it's paying off already.

Meyers hopes to reflect the NYBL mission statement, reinforcing a safe, equality-centered league to develop youth baseball skills, sportsmanship, physical fitness, and citizenship in the Northwestern schools community.