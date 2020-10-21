Junior Gabriela Jaimes scored the game-winning goal in the final three minutes of the second overtime as IU Kokomo defeated Carlow, 2-1, to capture its second win in River States Conference play on Thursday night.
IUK fell into a 1-0 hole with five minutes left to go in the first half but battled back to force overtime and ultimately walk away with a 2-1 victory over the Celtics. The Cougars tied the match at 1-1 early on in the second half after freshman Skylar Mannon caught the ball on a bounce and headed it past Carlow's goalie off a cross from senior Haley Abel. IUK then held the Celtics scoreless for the remaining 41 minutes to force both teams into overtime.