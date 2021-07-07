Jackrabbits to Wear Willy Wonka Jerseys on Friday

Fifty years ago, a fantastical movie introduced us to snozzberries and Oompa Loompas and had us all clamoring for the legendary golden ticket.

This Friday, the Kokomo Jackrabbits will celebrate the cinematic legend that is Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory with jerseys that promise to excite fans just as much as a golden ticket.

The Jackrabbits will wear jerseys resembling the purple jacket and oversized bowtie made famous by Gene Wilder’s character in the hit 1971 movie. The jersey will feature the Jackrabbits name in a Wonka-style font, with candies dancing on the shirt peeking through the purple blazer.

“The name Willy Wonka still inspires fun, even 50 years later,” said Jackrabbits General Manager Michael Lieberman. “We wanted jerseys that reflected that same whimsical feeling. From all the feedback we’ve received, these hit the mark. In Wonka’s own words, they’re scrumpdiddlyumptious.”

Fans will have an opportunity to go home with the game-worn jerseys, too. Nine of the jerseys will be given away by a drawing to fans in attendance. The remaining jerseys will be up for auction, with bidding starting as low as $50. Fans who want to bid on the jerseys can visit https://bit.ly/JackrabbitsWonka; bidding will go live on Friday at 5 p.m.

Tickets for the Jackrabbits current homestand, which begins tonight and concludes with the Willy Wonka jersey night on Friday, are available now. Fans can purchase tickets at the Kokomo Municipal Stadium box office, by phone at 457-5000, or online at kokomojackrabbits.com.

###

About ROC Ventures

ROC Ventures manages a collection of brands in the sports, entertainment, and real estate sectors. These include the MASL Champion Milwaukee Wave, The Rock Sports Complex, a Summer College Baseball franchise, the Milwaukee Milkmen professional baseball team, and the mixed-use Ballpark Commons development featuring a new Baseball Stadium and Luxe Golf Bays, among other retail, entertainment, and residential features. ROC stands for “Return on Community,” a goal which informs each and every endeavor undertaken by the organization. For more information, visit rocventures.org.

About the Kokomo Jackrabbits

The Kokomo Jackrabbits are a college summer baseball team based in Kokomo, Indiana. They are a member of the summer collegiate Northwoods League, beginning with the 2019 season. Previously, the team played in the Prospect League. The Jackrabbits play at the 4,000-seat Kokomo Municipal Stadium in downtown Kokomo.