Jackrabbits take big leap forward in 2021

The last time the Kokomo Jackrabbits saw action in 2019 (they did not play in 2020 due to pandemic), the team was third worst in the Northwoods League with a tough record of 29-42, but after a long layoff and introduction of a new general manager, the team exploded in 2021.

The Jackrabbits fell in the Great Lakes East subdivision finals in three games to the Traverse City Pit Spitters, losing the final game 9-6 and concluding the team’s season. But the team’s final record was a much better 46-27, flipping its 2019 record on its head and taking a big leap forward. Jackrabbits coach Hayden Carter said 2021 was a year of progress.

“The quality of the players that we got in 2021, I think that was evident. You look around the field and we had some guys come back from 2019 (also). For the most part we were just way better at each position, whether it was on the mound or in the field,” Carter said. “(In 2019) we were in the bottom of every statistical category at the plate and I think we drastically improved that.”

Carter said the name of the game is roster construction. After getting through the brutality of 2019, Carter said he learned from his mistakes and focused on putting together a quality roster in 2021.

Experienced hitters with a proven track record on the college level was a must, he explained, and he made that a point of focus during the long layoff due to not playing in 2020. There was a collective joy among the players throughout the season, he said. A lot of West Coast players decorated the Jackrabbits roster, and Carter is a West Coast coach.

“It was a good group. I think the fact that a lot of these guys played together or played against each other, all being from the West Coast for the most part. I think the group really molded together really quickly. I think they enjoyed being around each other, even when we lost,” Carter said. “They were super bummed that we weren’t able to win it, but I think the amount of games that we won and the amount of games that we were at least in, from a competitive standpoint, that brought the guys closer together. Winning had a lot to do with it.”

Jackrabbits’ Chase Meidroth and Tommy Peltier were named to the Northwoods League Postseason All-Star Team in 2021 also; Meidroth at third base and Peltier as a relief pitcher.

Support Local Journalism Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by making a contribution. Contribute

The team also introduced a general manager in Michael Lieberman, who spent a great deal of effort in revitalizing and reintroducing the team in 2020. Carter said it was refreshing to see the Jackrabbits fans back in Kokomo Municipal Stadium, and even in the season-ending loss, the fans were as loud as he could ever remember them being.

“As we started to win more, more people started to take notice,” Carter said. “It was definitely a breath of fresh air. There was a little bit more energy in the building every night as the summer progressed. You could definitely sense that those last two weeks. Sure it was the last games for people to come out to, but I think they knew what was at stake. They knew that we were playing well and that we were playing for something, compared to two years ago where we were just trying to get the season over with and finish it out. That last game against Traverse City, that was the loudest I heard that stadium even though there were 400-500 in there. It was cool to see the city rally around us those last couple weeks.”

Kokomo High School’s own Kyle Wade contributed heavily on the 2021 roster as well. The Purdue Boilermakers’ pitcher said it was a special year, and to be able to play in front of his family and his hometown was a priceless experience.

Carter said having players like Stanford’s Adam Crampton and Oregon’s Gavin Grant added some proven firepower to the team as well, as both players came to the team after their bouts in the college world series.

“I think 2019 honestly was probably the biggest learning lesson for me, as far as constructing a roster and making sure we get good players. I don’t think we’re as good this year if it wasn’t for that 2019 year,” Carter said.

The Kokomo Jackrabbits team is trending in the right direction, and after a postseason berth in 2021 after an abysmal 2019, fans can expect the team to be competitive going forward. And in such a beautiful stadium, who could miss out on all the action next year?

To follow the Jackrabbits’ offseason news and notes, visit https://northwoodsleague.com/kokomo-jackrabbits/ and follow the team’s social media.