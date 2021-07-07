Jackrabbits' promotional schedule proves popular for residents

Most diehard baseball fans never miss an opportunity to catch a Jackrabbits game at Kokomo Municipal Stadium, but the organization’s 2021 promotional schedule brings in more residents to enjoy favorites like cheap beer, fireworks shows, and half-priced hot dogs.

If there’s a home game, there’s a good chance the action is paired with a sweet discounted deal like $2 beers on Thursdays or specials saluting local servicemen. Jackrabbits GM Michael Lieberman said baseball is unique because fans can enjoy both the action on the field and the social aspect of just hanging out on a nice day. Two of the promos have anchored the team since the beginning, and Lieberman said it’s generally the case across the board for minor league baseball.

“A lot of the things that we’re doing are similar to what’s been done in the past. I think two of the anchor promotions for this team over the years have been our unique game-day jersey auctions and our fireworks shows,” Lieberman said. “Those are two things that our fans have really enjoyed.”

Lieberman said all it takes is coming to one of the weekend games and seeing in the crowd how many old auctioned jerseys decorate the stands. That, on top of the general flocking of fans to the fireworks shows, stands out above the others, he said. The attendance for the 2021 season is “a lick higher” than the 2019 numbers around this time in the season, Lieberman said, adding that the numbers usually grow as the season goes on.

The use of fireworks nights is a trend across all of minor league baseball, Lieberman said, and provides the steadiest draw for families. The promotions are always a draw, he said, but not for the die-hard baseball fans.

“Baseball has a certain fan base, just like any sport. But I don’t think any sport at the minor league level can live entirely on the fans who are there just to watch the sport. That’s the reason why we spend so much time and energy on the environment, the in-game promotions, and the promotional nights,” Lieberman said.

In other words, residents who don’t particularly care for baseball still can come to a Jackrabbits game and have a good time.

“Other years, I’ve had people who almost apologetically will tell me in a meeting, ‘You know, I don’t even like baseball,’” he said. “And my response isn’t negative or disappointed. My response is, ‘That’s great.’ You can come to the ballpark, and you can enjoy the food and the mascot and the music and the giveaways and the in-game promotions and the fireworks. If along the way you see a ballplayer that you like because he throws the ball hard or he fields well or hits the ball a long way, then maybe that will become your favorite player.”

The organization can only control wins and losses to an extent, he said. But what they can control is providing the community with a family-friendly and fun environment that residents want to come back to and spend time at.

The team is playing better this season compared to the last time it was in action. The Jackrabbits finished 2019 with a 29-42 record, the third-worst in the league. This year, the Jackrabbits have been stacking wins and currently sits at 20-16, third-best in the Great Lakes East division.

With a deeper bullpen and more experience under Jackrabbits Manager Hayden Carter’s belt, Lieberman said the coach has done a fantastic job in growing the team and culture over the years. Despite not playing in 2020 due to the pandemic, Carter was recruiting and building the team, so when the team returned to action, it wouldn’t miss a beat.

“Hayden Carter, our head coach, is an excellent baseball guy. He has more experience now. In the past, sometimes with a new head coach, it can take a season to figure out the league and figure out the talent level. Even though this is his second season with us, it’s effectively his third team that he’s recruited because he did recruit a team for last season. We just didn’t get to play,” Lieberman said.

It’s not easy to manage a roster of 35 players, he said. It’s a lot of personalities, and it can be difficult to get everyone on the same page. Carter’s cool demeanor keeps his players’ heads level and focused on the task at hand, even when the scoreboard looks bleak.

“He’s a California guy with a little bit of a laidback California vibe, and I think our team sometimes takes that ‘bend, don’t break’ mentality, that we don’t let little things get us down. We were down 6-0 once half an inning into a game here at home, came back, and won the game handily. Teams take on the personality of their leader, and I think Hayden’s got us moving in the right direction,” he said.

With more than 20 players on the Jackrabbits roster from California, it makes sense they would respond to their California-based coach.

Lieberman has enjoyed his time in Kokomo so far, he said, and noted how close-knit of a community the city is. The fans have rallied for their teams, whether it be the Jackrabbits or the BobKats, he said, and Kokomo Municipal Stadium has seen them flock back to the action as soon as they could.

Whether you’re a baseball fan or not, chances are the Kokomo Jackrabbits will provide a little something for everyone. To see the full promotional schedule for the team, go to northwoodsleague.com/kokomo-jackrabbits.