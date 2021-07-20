Jack Perkins transfers to Indiana

When Jack Perkins graduated from Kokomo High School in 2018, expectations were high for the young pitcher as he committed to Louisville to continue his baseball career, but now he’s switching from red to crimson in a return to his home state as a graduate transfer.

Perkins announced on Twitter last week that he would transfer to Indiana to finish out his college baseball career for the Hoosiers. After graduating from Louisville this past spring with a double major in marketing and finance, Perkins still had two years of athletic eligibility due to missing the 2020 season while recovering from Tommy John surgery. A change in IU coaches during his freshman year at Louisville sparked his interest, and now Perkins said he’s thrilled to return to Indiana in a move that “feels like coming home.”

“First I want to say I’m very thankful and grateful for my opportunity at Louisville. It really pushed me to learn a lot about myself and mature in a ton of different ways. They’re a great program, very successful and very historic. It was very cool just to be a part of that,” Perkins said. “For me though, I just didn’t necessarily get the relationships that I wanted with our coaching staff while I was there.”

It just wasn’t a perfect fit, Perkins said. IU’s program is more relationship-oriented and developmental, he said, which attracted him and ultimately swayed him in that direction.

IU coaches Jeff Mercer and Justin Parker made an effort to make Perkins feel wanted, and with the school’s recent success in putting pitchers in the pros (four pitchers were drafted in the first 10 rounds of the 2021 MLB draft), the move was a no-brainer for Perkins.

“Specifically for me, I obviously look at the pitching development side of it. You know, they were third in the country in ERA last year, and it’s not just because they bring in the top recruiting class in the country. It’s because they bring guys in, and they’re able to truly develop those guys. That was very enticing to me,” Perkins said. “I made a great connection right away with the coaching staff. They really wanted to learn about Jack Perkins, who he is, what drives him, how he learns, how he needs to be coached. It was just a great fit right away and felt like home.”

Perkins, who is coming off a self-diagnosed down year at Louisville, said he still has “a lot of gas left in the tank” and wanted to show that at Indiana versus signing with a pro team this year, which he said he could have done.

Support Local Journalism Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by making a contribution. Contribute

He had one start last season for the Cards and made 10 relief appearances. Perkins threw 16 innings with a 7.31 ERA, while giving up only 13 hits with a .217 batting average against. He had 22 walks and 15 strikeouts. As a freshman, Perkins pitched 32 innings with a 4.18 ERA before missing the 2020 season while recovering from his surgery.

Returning home and playing against his best friend, Kyle Wade, in the Big Ten was enticing for him as well, he said. Wade, also a Kokomo graduate, currently pitches for Purdue and is on his summer campaign with the Kokomo Jackrabbits. Perkins said his girlfriend goes to Purdue as well, making for a “fun in-home rivalry” with those he loves.

“You come from this great state that produces tons of great baseball players, and you want to play for that program. Not only that, but they’ve been an up-and-coming program for the last 10 years,” Perkins said. “I’m an hour-and-a-half from home. To be able to wear Indiana across my chest and play for the state, it’s really special.

“IU is very well known in the Kokomo area, of course. Kyle Wade is at Purdue. He’s my best friend. Hopefully I’ll see him on the field in the spring and bring that matchup to fruition. He’s been my best friend since high school. We’ve always been kind of the two top guys in high school, so I think everyone’s been wanting to see what a matchup like that looks like.”

Perkins was drafted in the 39th round of the 2018 draft but opted to remain in school. He said he could have signed a deal with a club this year as well but wants to prove he’s more valuable than his numbers have reflected.

He feels he can do that as a Hoosier, a place where he said he can become more consistent and improve his draft stock among scouts in the league. Kokomo will be the beneficiary, especially when Indiana plays Purdue in 2022.

“There’s just so much more left in the tank in my opinion,” Perkins said. “I trust this coaching staff. They believe in me. Indiana believes I can do what I’m capable of, and they want to help me get there.”