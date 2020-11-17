Jack Perkins named captain of Louisville’s Omaha Challenge

A former football and baseball star at Kokomo High School was selected as a captain for Louisville Baseball’s annual “Omaha Challenge.”

The challenge consists of five to eight team-building events that pin teammates against one another as they compete in a 100-mile bike race, a 400-meter race, medicine ball throw, among other events at the end of each fall season.

Perkins said the strength coaches usually pick the captains on the team, and it’s a great stepping stone for him, especially after missing the 2020 season due to Tommy John surgery.

“I think it’s a great honor and a great stepping stone for myself, especially in situations like these. You kind of all have to come together and learn how to work together and compete,” Perkins said. “So being able to be chosen to lead a team I think means a lot to me personally because I want to lead this team, especially to a national championship, in any way that I can.”

Perkins said the coaches generally choose the captains based on something they’ve noticed in certain players during the year or as a general next step for those ready to step in as leaders.

After missing last season, Perkins ached to be out there with his teammates, but now that he’s back and fully recovered, he’s ready to take on a bigger role.

“Coming off a TJ last year was difficult mentally and physically, just not being able to compete and be out there with the guys all the time, but I tried to do whatever I could last year to still be the best teammate I could, encourage guys, help guys out whenever they needed it,” he said. “So you know, now that I’m fully back and recovered and able to do everything, I think now I’m able to lead in even a greater way than I had that past couple years, which had been more by example. Now I’ll be more of a vocal leader and kind of work from that standpoint as well.”

The first event every year is a 2,100-yard shuttle, which Perkins said is basically running suicides in Cardinal Stadium, the Louisville football field. The runners start in the end zone and run to each five-yard line and back until they’ve run the length of the field.

Generally, there is a tug-of-war and truck push, but those were ruled out due to COVID-19 protocols.

Perkins said his experience at Kokomo set him up for events and experiences like this. He attributed the program for allowing him to learn to lead at such a young age, and his senior-year state run in football came to mind when he learned he was chosen as a captain for the Omaha Challenge.

Everyone at Louisville is a D1 athlete and deserves to be there, he said, so getting guys to buy in for the same cause is something Kokomo prepared him to do because he had already done it here.

“Kokomo really set me up from that standpoint, I think, as a school. The education I got and the ability to be so involved and have such a variety of different opportunities, Kokomo did a great job of instilling those in me and just giving me a very well-rounded experience,” Perkins said. “To be able to come into college and lead right away as a freshman, it was kind of similar to my freshman and sophomore years of high school. I was able to lead by example. And then junior and senior year of high school, I became more of that vocal leader that people looked up to, and I think it’s been a very similar experience here.”

His injury was an eye-opening experience, he said, and allows him to be a grounding force for himself and his teammates. Any high school to college transition is sure to be tough, and coming back from a major injury didn’t make it any easier.

Perkins said he was a better man for it and is able to offer a unique perspective to his teammates — baseball isn’t the end-all, be-all. The injury proved to Perkins that there are more important things in life; however, a championship is always in the hunt for the Cardinals on the diamond.

“I think I grew closer in my faith as a Christian man and just as a person in general. I grew as a man from some of my perspectives. So to be able to take what I’ve learned and share that with some of our younger freshmen, younger sophomores, and even upperclassmen, I have those experiences that have shaped me. And now just taking what I’ve learned and putting it into the team,” Perkins said.

“We want to make a run at a national championship every year, and I think this is a great year that we have a good shot of winning at all. So having that platform as a team is important, but keeping everyone rooted in the same cause, not getting too high or too low but being able to find that happy medium and just pushing everyone to compete at the highest possible level they can.”

The Omaha Challenge runs from Nov. 18 to 24, and fans can follow Perkins and his team on Louisville Baseball’s social media pages.