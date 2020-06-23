IUK women’s soccer welcomes defenders

The IU Kokomo Women's Soccer Program finalizes its 2020-21 recruiting class with four defensive additions for the upcoming fall season.

"Our incoming defenders are a great group of young ladies that are tough, technical, and tactically strong. I cannot wait to watch them grow and see them contribute to our team," said Head Coach Terry Stewart.

Evalin Hair (FR/ Lafayette, IN)

Freshman Evalin Hair comes to IU Kokomo from Lafayette, Ind., where she attended McCutcheon High School. She competed in three different sports including soccer, tennis, and track. She earned All-NCC, All-NCC Second Team, and J&C All-Area Team, while excelling academically receiving ISCA All-Academic, Honor Roll, All-NCC Academic team recognition, and a spot on the Wall of Fame. Hair was also involved in multiple extracurricular activities such as FCA, Good Decision Makers Club, Theater, and National Honors Society. She decided to come to IU Kokomo to receive an IU degree, for the benefits of a smaller classroom setting, and the opportunity to play at the next level.

"I look forward to being a part of not only a team but a family and support system as I go throughout college. I am so excited to work hard with this team because I know that we are all there for a common goal and purpose. I cannot wait to make new memories with these girls while we give it our all on and off the field. Overall, I mostly look forward to every single aspect of being on this team," said Hair.

Brooklyn Garber (FR/ Kokomo, IN)

Freshman Brooklyn Garber is a native of Kokomo where she attended Western High School. She participated in soccer, basketball, cheerleading, and track throughout her high school career earning 10 varsity letters in all four sports. Specifically, with soccer, she received the Mental Attitude Award, MVP, Defensive MVP, and was a 2x All-Conference recipient. Garber was also a member of the National Honor Society and listed on Honor Roll, while obtaining the Citizenship Award and the highest senior GPA in her graduating class. Outside of school, she was a member of the Environmental Club, W-Club, Indiana ODP Program, and the Kokomo Soccer Club. Garber decided to come to IU Kokomo to continue to build the soccer program and work towards getting her degree.

"I am looking forward to being able to meet new people and create bonds with my teammates. I am also excited to continue playing soccer and experience this with my twin sister, Sammie," said Garber.

Gabriela Jaimes (JR/ Madera, CA)

Transfer Gabriela Jaimes joins the Cougars from Fresno City Community College located in Fresno, Calif. She is originally from Madera, California where she attended Madera South High School, competing in soccer, cross country, and track. She received multiple awards in athletics including the Coaches Award in soccer, Most Valuable Runner in cross country, and Most Improved in track. Jaimes also earned multiple honors awards and the Kiwanis Torch of Excellence at her previous college. She decided to come to IU Kokomo because it provides the perfect environment that she was looking for and the ability to expand her interest in Kinesiology.

"I am looking forward to the new changes in transferring from one state to another as well as continuing to develop as a player. I also look forward to creating new friendships with people that live in a different environment than what I am used to and competing with a team that has the same hardworking mindset as I do," said Jaimes.

Jessica Ehrmann (FR/ Wildwood, MO)

Freshman Jessica Ehrmann comes to IU Kokomo from Wildwood, Mo., where she attended Lafayette High School. She played soccer during her freshman, sophomore, and junior year while being a renaissance student for two years and active participant in community service. She decided to come to IU Kokomo for the chance to compete at the next level and for a smaller school that offers Radiography.

"I am looking forward to getting a new family and to build new relationships with my teammates. I'm excited to make lifelong friendships and being there through thick and thin with my teammates and friends," said Ehrmann.