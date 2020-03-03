IUK women’s golf coach takes over men’s program

After the end of the fall season for IU Kokomo men’s golf, former Head Coach Dan Giesecke resigned from his position, and first-year Lady Cougar Coach Barry Gulley officially took over both teams.
With the success the women’s golf team saw in the fall with top-five placings out of the six tournaments the Lady Cougars, Gulley felt it was a natural fit for him to take over both programs. Although it was unexpected, he said the timing was right.
“I think that’s going to benefit us, rather than starting fresh in the fall or right at the beginning of the season where that may be an adjustment period. We’ve had that adjustment period now, really have bonded,” Gulley said.
After being hired, Gulley met individually with each men’s team golfer to get their feedback on what they thought needed to be improved in the program. For the most part, Gulley didn’t find the men’s program to have any major differences.
Since taking over the men’s team, Gulley has taken action on combining the two teams into one program. In preparation for the upcoming season, the men and women have trained, practiced, and worked out together. In doing this, Gulley said he sees a bigger sense of “team” and support in the golf atmosphere at IU Kokomo.
The Cougars started a new training program twice a week in the offseason at Prairie View Golf Club in Carmel. The team has two covered and heated hitting bays that they practice putting. Additionally, both teams have started consistently exercising weekly, whereas previously the teams might only do it sporadically, according to Gulley. Their workouts are bodyweight or lightweight focused with lots of repetition, as well as high-intensity workouts to improve explosiveness and flexibility, he said.
Along with the offseason, there are a few tournaments on the schedule that both teams will be traveling to together.
“I think every season moving forward that it’s going to be a goal is to have at least three or four tournaments where we’re taking both together because I think that it’s that camaraderie. It’s that ownership of the program that we’re all in this together. Men are supporting the women. Women are supporting the men, cheering each other on. I think that’ll only benefit us as a program overall,” Gulley said.
Gulley said he liked the uniqueness of the ability to have the opportunity to combine the two programs at a small school like IU Kokomo, whereas bigger universities don’t have that option.
Last fall, the men’s team scored second in the conference with many of them claiming they underperformed that day, according to Gulley. Looking forward to the spring, the goal is to win conference and make to nationals, which isn’t unrealistic, he said.
“I think that’s not crazy. I think that’s not a crazy thought if you know you underperformed, and you got second. If you just put it together and have three good days at conference, we stand a good chance of winning it,” Gulley said.
Both the men’s and women’s teams will be traveling to Gulf Shores, Ala., over spring break to get out of the cold weather and practice their strokes before the first meet of the spring season.
The Cougars will tee off at Connemara Golf Course in Nicholasville, Ky., at the Asbury Invitational on Monday, March 30.