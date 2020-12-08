IUK soccer signs first international player

A British invasion is coming to IU Kokomo, in a good way, as the school signed its first international soccer player from the United Kingdom.

Chloe Wyler committed to the program on Dec. 2, joining Head Coach Terry Stewart, who is also from the United Kingdom. Wyler, a Durham, England, native isn’t set to arrive in Kokomo until next July, but connections already have begun forming with her soon-to-be teammates over Zoom calls, according to Stewart.

“You could tell right away that their personalities meshed very well. There was a whole lot of laughter and stuff like that on the call, which is always reassuring and I think very positive as well because they’ve never met the girl before,” Stewart said. “And their first interaction, it was about 40 minutes, and like I said they were laughing and joking and were very, very upbeat.”

Wyler got off the call, and Stewart turned to ask his players what they thought. They responded with a resounding “definitely.”

Stewart, a Newcastle native, said normal Zoom meetings with recruits generally last about 30 to 40 minutes, as the coach and recruit talk about the program, expectations, and other details. When Stewart got off the phone with Wyler, he looked at his watch and realized the call had lasted around two-and-a-half hours.

“A lot of that is because she’s invested in what she’s trying to do. She’s thoughtful in the process. She was organized. She had some questions. Her dad had some questions,” Stewart said. “And then obviously, because I grew up — I’m not going to say just around the corner — but pretty close (to her) … we got to talking about home and that sort of thing as well. It was a good conversation.”

The team is only in its second year of competition after Stewart was hired in August 2018 to start the program. Fast forward to 2020, the program has grown and expanded its search across the ocean for talent.

Stewart believes Wyler will help the team both on and off the field. Her personality is very positive and driven, and she wants to be the best she can be. But the same is true of the current players on the roster, he said. Adding her to the mix should be like throwing fuel on the fire.

“For such a young team that is maturing over time, my staff and I, we talk about it all the time. There’s days when it’s 30 degrees and raining outside. Typically it’d be like, ‘Ah, I don’t want to go to practice,’ but because of the group we’ve got, it’s like, even this year with all the things going on, we’re like, ‘I can’t wait to get there,’” he said. “And then you get there at 5:30 in the morning, and they’re already laughing. They’re already joking with each other. They’re already ready to go. So you add Chloe, a player who is cut from the same mold, the nucleus is getting stronger because the players have a similar goal and a similar mindset.”

On the field, Stewart said Wyler is a multidimensional player who can play in the midfield or can play up top. She’s athletic, speedy, and has an eye for the goal, aspects you always look for, he said.

Wyler can’t wait to get to the states, but like anyone leaving home, it is a daunting and intimidating move. She’s up for the challenge and said it’s always been her dream to chase soccer wherever it takes her.

“I’m really, really excited. I’m just looking forward to it because I feel as though it’s a different way of living. I’m going to get loads of experience in a new lifestyle, and everyone seems so friendly who I’ve spoken to already. So I feel as though I’ll be welcomed really well and feel like I’m at home,” Wyler said. “Don’t get me wrong, I will be really nervous because I am leaving my family to travel thousands of miles across the world but really excited.”

Wyler detailed some of the differences in the soccer landscape in England versus the United States. Though this will be her first time in the U.S., she said she felt soccer was very fitness-based in America, whereas in England knowledge of the game and technical aspects were stressed more, which she hopes to bring to the Cougars.

Stewart’s English connection allowed her to feel better about the transition, as he was able to be real with her about the change and the expectations she’ll have once she arrives. It made her feel more comfortable, she said.

“He isn’t something far from us,” she said. “So it’s definitely a lot easier on the language barrier and stuff like that. There’s a lot more connection of where he’s played over in England and where I’m going. And we want to speak every day really, talking about like how it’s going to be when I get over there, how I’m going to fit in, time, training, et cetera so I know what to expect. And it’s just really, really exciting.”

Wyler said it’s overwhelming to be the first international student in the program but a wonderful feeling. She’s grateful there aren’t many Cougars leaving so she can slide right in and be the newest member of the family while building on the team’s already-established foundation.

This is a lifetime dream for Wyler. It’s a big, scary feat to leave her homeland and start a new chapter in life halfway across the world. But the welcome she’s received before having met any members of the team in person yet has been more than reassuring, and she can’t wait to get started.

“I feel as though I’m part of the family already. Stewart is lovely. The girls are lovely, and I feel as though I’m excited to bring something to the team because it’s only been going for two years. And I’m excited. So I feel as though I can bring a good feel, hopefully, to the team and see how far we go in the next four years or so,” Wyler said. “I’ve always dreamed of doing this. This is finally my time. I’m just so excited I can’t explain.”