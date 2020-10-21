The Cougars recorded yet another sweep to improve to 10-0 after the 25-13, 25-12, 25-22 domination of Midway University on Saturday.
IU Kokomo has yet to lose in the River States Conference. Senior Erinn Adam was the story of the weekend, as she recorded five blocks in the contest, which made her now the total career blocks holder with 366. Adam also added 11 kills.
Adam was the RSC Attacker of the Week for the week of Sept. 29 to Oct. 4.
Freshman Lorelei Porter recorded eight kills, and sophomore Sidney Gerig had seven kills.
Senior Macee Rudy had a match-best 21 digs while freshman Kaley Lyons had a solid performance with 25 assists and three service aces. IU Kokomo finished out the match with a total of 47 digs, 39 assists, and 10 blocks.
The Cougars broke free from a 10-10 tie with a 3-0 run to go up 13-10 in the first set. IU Kokomo added on seven kills, led by Porter with three, to go on to win 25-13. The Cougars came out with an early 6-1 lead in the second frame after a 6-0 run sparked by a kill from Morgan Weir. IU Kokomo took its lead to the very end of the set for a 25-12 win.
The Cougars keep a good distance between themselves and the Eagles until a 7-0 run from Midway put the game back within one point at 21-20. A service error from the Eagles and an ace from Chloe Trissel gave IU Kokomo a two-point advantage. Midway put up one more point, but the Cougars closed out that match with a kill from Sidney Gerig for a 25-22 victory.