The unprecedented 2020-2021 season came to an end as quickly as it started Wednesday after the Golden Bears handed the Cougars their first loss since Nov. 6.

This was the third consecutive year these two teams faced each other in the RSC tournament in West Virginia.

The Cougars came out on top in their last meeting to advance to the RSC Championship. This match up however had a different ending. The Cougars were playing their fourth game in eight days and showed true grit through the match-up.

Both teams traded points throughout the first half with WVU Tech taking a four-point lead into the break after forcing three turnovers in the final minutes.

The second half changed quickly as the Golden Bears came out of the locker room aggressive, going on an 18-5 run in the first six minutes of the half.

IU Kokomo had a few runs of their own, getting it as close at 11 points with six minutes left in the game.

Unfortunately, the lead was too much to overcome in spite of the team's effort, up until the final whistle.

The difference in the game came in controlling the ball as WVU Tech forced 19 turnovers, the second-most of the year for IU Kokomo. Foul shooting also played a factor as IU Kokomo shot 10-22 from the line.

IU Kokomo was led by Senior Duo of Trequan Spivey and Allante Harper. Harper led all scorers with 21 points.

Spivey added 15 of his own. Desean Hampton had a slow first half but added seven points and eight rebounds in the second frame. Sam Skaggs contributed a team-high four assists to help the Cougars along. The loss ends the Cougar's season with a 7-2 record.

Coach Eric Echelbarger praised his team for the true grit they showed by returning from a 60-day shutdown and the numerous other challenges this year presented.