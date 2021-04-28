IUK, KHS coaches team up at Carver Community Center

Three of the top women’s basketball coaches in the area have joined forces on the court at the Carver Community Center to reignite their competitive drives as players themselves.

IU Kokomo Head Coach Colie Shelwick, IU Kokomo Assistant Coach Whitney Shaffer, and Kokomo High School Coach Haley Cook-Peckinpaugh are the new Carver women’s dream team, and after an undefeated start, they know they have something special together. Peckinpaugh said she and Shafer played ball together before, so getting back on the court with her was a breeze.

“I actually played AAU basketball with Whitney Shaffer when I was in school a little bit. We played together for a year or two, so we’ve known each other for a really long time,” Peckinpaugh said. “… I’ve been wanting to get on the court and play a little bit, so this is a great opportunity to get to play with some people I’ve known for a really long time.”

Peckinpaugh has been dealing with a knee injury for several months, as was evidenced by her hobbling up and down the Kokomo sidelines during her first season with the Lady Kats. More recently, Peckinpaugh tested positive for COVID-19. She was thrilled to return to the court on Sunday and get buckets for her team.

Shelwick said the team started with a Facebook group chat. She and Shaffer had been wanting to play in a league for some time, and she inquired about whether anybody else would be up for it. There were more than 50 people who wanted to play, Shelwick said.

Carver Community Center Interim Assistant Director Alanis Jones, who organized the men’s leagues, put the women’s league together for the coaches, and the coaches were determined to be on the same team. Shelwick said it’s refreshing to just hoop, rather than hyper-focus on the X’s and O’s of basketball like she does as a coach so often.

“It’s exciting to be on the court, not have to worry about the X’s and O’s and just be able to, you know, play with IQ. Because we’re not playing so much with talent anymore; we’re kind of past that age. But just having the IQ out there and all of us being former basketball players in college and obviously still coaching now, it’s fun to just play and not worry about wins and losses,” Shelwick said.

Playing at Carver Community Center is a bonus, Shelwick said. The history of that building isn’t lost on anyone, she said, and it’s always been an inclusive and impactful staple of the Kokomo community.

“It allowed people an opportunity to get off the street and go do something productive with themselves, whether that’s playing basketball, whether that’s being a part of some of the events that they host, whether it’s an after-school program that you can be involved in. It means a lot to the history of Kokomo,” Shelwick said. “Carver means a ton. It means a ton for Kokomo itself, and it means a ton for the Black community specifically. It’s just a historic place, and it’s really nice to be able to play in there.”

Shaffer agreed and said playing at the Carver Community Center was as special as it gets. She grew up there, and she said Carver was always a safe space for everyone. It’s where she honed her first basketball skills, so it’s only fitting she takes on league play there with her close friends and basketball colleagues.

“It’s awesome to me because it’s all my friends. So it’s cool to, you know, coach and also be able to take these great minds and put them together and play and have fun on the court as well,” Shaffer said. “I grew up in the Carver Center. Back when it was my freshman year in high school, I played summer leagues at Carver. So every year, under (Northwestern High School Coach) Kathie Layden, we played at the Carver Center, and it was just somewhere where I feel like I prospered, and my game prospered … To come back as a staple in the community kind of feels like I’m returning home a little bit.”

Shaffer was thrilled to be able to support Carver Community Center with this league, and she wouldn’t want to play anywhere else. She said each coach can push the ball, and the three of them all have a “point guard mentality.” Peckinpaugh and Shaffer are three-point bombers, and Shelwick lives in the midrange area.

It’s nice to have fun on the court, but Shaffer said she still expects to win every game. She and her teammates can’t take the competitive spirit out of themselves, she said. It’s in their nature to seek out a win every time they take the floor.

The team is 3-0 and not slowing down any time soon. With Peckinpaugh back in the lineup, the team expects to win its league.

The Carver Community Center is where so many learned the fundamentals of basketball, and some of the local teachers of the game returned to not only put on a show but also learn a few more things themselves along the way.