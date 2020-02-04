IUK indoor track teams set school and personal records

The IU Kokomo men’s and women’s track teams traveled to the two-day Tom Hathaway Distance Classic indoor meet at the University of Indianapolis late last month and set some records.
In the first full team meet of the season, the Cougar coaches were able to see where the runners were at physically after a break. Although a few runners set school and personal records, some of the team did not perform as Head Coach Jason VanAlstine anticipated.
“We had … many people running, and then they’re in several events. You end up with mixed results. Some people ran well. I would say overall I was a bit disappointed. I was expecting us to be rusty after having like four or five weeks without practice. But, I just felt that some of our results weren’t where I would’ve liked them to be. On the flip side, there were some school records, personal records. Some people ended up running really well. It was mixed overall; it’s hard to comment on the whole team when you get a result like that. But, it’s also sort of to be expected because it’s after a really long break,” said VanAlstine.
The men’s team had two runners set personal records in the 3k and 5k. Junior Jeremy Jakes and senior Jacob Benefiel both clocked personal bests in the 3000-meter run. Jakes finished 24th with a time of 10:32.33, and Benefiel placed 25th with a time of 10:32.36. Additionally, Jakes improved his time to 18:14.45 in a 14th-place finish in the 5000-meter run.
Members of the women’s team set four school records and two personal records. Sophomore Lexi Jackson set a new school and personal record in the 3000-meter run finishing fourth with a time of 10:42.35. Additionally, Jackson set a new school record in the 5000-meter run, placing third with a time of 18:47.71. Freshman Casey Lechner set a personal and school record in the 800-meter run, finishing sixth with a time of 2:32.22. Lastly, freshman Shannon Isenberg was the final Cougar to set a new school record with a 14th-place finish in the 60-meter hurdles with a time of 10.40.
In December, the sprinters on the team traveled to Fort Wayne to compete in an indoor meet at Indiana Tech. For the IU Kokomo team, sprinting was a fairly new event. The sprinters began training in October, and with no meets for a couple of months, VanAlstine said he and the sprinters were excited to finally compete.
“They had just been working really hard for a long time without any measuring sticks, really. So, they went, and they ran pretty well I thought … Overall, I was pleased at those results … I think they were just so hungry after such a long training period,” VanAlstine said.
The Cougars will race in two more indoor meets for the season later this month. According to VanAlstine, during this stage in the running season, training is more important than racing, meaning indoor meets are preparing the runners for the outdoor season following at the end of March. The runners will treat the last two indoor meets as “workouts,” VanAlstine said, and while still trying to do their best, the athletes will be competing in multiple events, something they typically would not do during the outdoor season.
“All of the indoor stuff is really just something to motivate them to keep training hard when the weather is crappy,” VanAlstine said.
In the meantime, the team has been training at Kokomo High School’s outdoor track. Right now, VanAlstine said they are thankful to be having good workouts outside in decent weather conditions.
Next, the Cougars will travel to Greencastle, Ind., to compete in the DePauw Indoor Invitational on Saturday, Feb. 15.