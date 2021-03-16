IUK indoor track and field boasts two NAIA All-Americans at nationals

Just one year into IU Kokomo’s indoor track and field program, two athletes not only represented the best from their school but also were earning national recognition after championships on March 5.

Junior Lexi Jackson and senior Grant Gaylor now are both NAIA All-Americans after Jackson ran the 5,000-meter race, finishing seventh with a time of 17:52, and Gaylor took national runner-up honors in shot put with a toss of 17.64 meters.

Lexi Jackson

For Lewis Cass graduate Jackson, who finished seventh in the 5,000-meter race, she made her goal of finishing in the top eight for the year. She said nationals only brought the top 16 per category this year, which was fewer than normal because of COVID-19, so the competition was heated.

“I knew the competition level of every girl going into that race,” Jackson said. “You know, I knew that I could potentially win or I could potentially get last, so it was really just about staying focused and trying not to get too nervous before the race, I would say.”

She’s happy and excited about her results, but she’s learned never to be satisfied. Her next goal is to make a push for nationals in the 10,000-meter race for outdoor track and field.

“What I’ve learned is that the thing that makes you the most successful as a runner is putting in the work in the offseason, so that’s definitely what I’m going to keep doing,” she said.

It’s tough having a sport hang in the balance during a pandemic year, she said. It did help Jackson stay focused and ready throughout the season, though, and “staying ready” versus “getting ready” became her mantra.

Not knowing if the races would take place was a challenge, but she said she’s a better runner because of it.

“There’s this quote that always comes to mind whenever I think about not wanting to run today or get out the door and do this, and it’s always like, ‘You haven’t come this far only to come this far,’” Jackson said. “There were definitely days, don’t get me wrong, there were definitely days where it was really hard. I just didn’t feel like it, but I knew I couldn’t give up and couldn’t do that to myself.”

She relied on her teammates as her running partners too and said sometimes the hardest aspect of training was just getting out the door. As a junior, Jackson said there’s still more to build on, and she can’t wait to compete again.

Grant Gaylor

For Northwestern graduate Gaylor, he had been looking forward to stiffer competition at nationals and was pleased to say he got it.

“I really enjoyed having that level of competition. You could kind of just walk into the fieldhouse, and I would just look over and see all those guys. And it just brings up that extra level. It turns up that fifth gear or whatever you want to call it,” Gaylor said. “You get that adrenaline going, and you’re in the mood to drop some bombs.”

That’s exactly what Gaylor did. All six of his throws at nationals were well over his personal record by more than a foot, he said, and it was the best competition he’s ever thrown in.

No athlete at IU Kokomo ever has finished as high as a national runner-up. Gaylor only has been involved in a handful of events this season since the indoor track and field program is so new. To suddenly ascend to the best finish in the school’s history is a bit unbelievable, he said.

“It all feels a little surreal. I mean, that week of practice in South Dakota I felt good, but I was still unsure of how I was going to perform. So it was really crazy for me to go out there and throw all six throws well over my PR, no fouls or anything. I mean, it was just a crazy experience,” he said.

For Gaylor, it all happened fast. One moment he was a student at the school, one year away from graduating. Then the university added an indoor category to its longstanding track and field program, and just two months before he graduates, Gaylor is able to make it to nationals, break his own personal and school records, and post the best finish in school history as a national runner-up and All-American.

The program

With two NAIA All-Americans being announced for IU Kokomo at approximately the same time, Jackson and Gaylor said the program is in better shape than ever.

“I credit 90 percent of my success to IUK as a program,” said Jackson. “First off, I just want to say that all of my coaches are amazing. They put so much time and effort into helping me and going above their expectations as coaches to make me the best that I can be and really just making me believe in myself, so that helps me a ton,” Jackson said. “And my teammates are the most supportive and encouraging people that you’ll ever meet. They make it fun for me to go to practice every day, and they push me and constantly work hard and make me want to be a better runner. So, the program is definitely on the rise. I couldn’t see myself anywhere else.”

Gaylor agreed and said he watched Jackson compete in the 5k, which motivated him to give it his all as well. She did her job, and now it was time for him to do his.

With Jackson and Gaylor breaking new ground, there’s more success on the horizon for indoor track and field athletes at IUK.