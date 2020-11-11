The IU Kokomo Cross Country Programs saw two Cougars receive Second Team All-Conference honors, as the men finished third and the women fifth at the River States Conference Championships on Saturday.
The IU Kokomo men finished with a score of 102 (14-16-17-22-33-38-43), 21 points behind runner-up Point Park and 45 points behind the champions, WVU tech. The women recorded a total of 131 points (13-17-29-33-39-43) with WVU Tech also finishing in the top spot on the women's side with 38 points.
"This was our best chance to qualify for Nationals for both our men's and women's team in program history, so we are all pretty disappointed with how the races went today. As our program gets better, we will keep setting high expectations," said Jason VanAlstine, head coach. "There were plenty of bright spots, including our best men's finish ever, two All-Conference award winners, and some strong performances from some of our upperclassmen that we can celebrate. I am very proud of the perseverance this team showed through a very challenging year. They have worked very hard to improve as runners and to keep our team healthy in the face of a pandemic. I am grateful to everyone at IUK that has made it possible for our student-athletes to compete and go to class this fall."
Freshman Hugo Hernandez led the Cougar men with a 14th place time of 28:40.16 over the 8,000-meter course, earning himself Second Team All-Conference honors. Fellow freshman Luis Saldana finished two spots later at 16th with a time of 28:43.19, slightly ahead of teammate Dereck Vogel, another freshman who took the 17th spot on a 28:47.08 time.
The sophomores made their way to the finish line next with Bryce Jennings finishing 22nd with a time of 29:17.01 and Cyrus Felger coming in at 33rd with a time of 30:24.85. Senior Jacob Benefiel followed taking 38th on a time of 30:58.93, while fellow senior Sam Phillips rounded out IU Kokomo's top seven with a time of 31:37.69 for a 43rd finish.
Sophomore Casey Lechner took charge for the IU Kokomo women with a 13th place individual finish, recording a time of 21:16.95 in the 5k race to earn herself Second Team All-Conference honors as well. Junior Audrey Benefiel came in four spots later for a 17th place finish on a 21:45.26 time with sophomore April Chrisman coming in next at 29th with a time of 22:56.00.
Freshman Kaylan Howard finished the race at the 33rd spot with a time of 23:04.64 and freshman Hannah Lushin finished 39th on a time of 23:41.93. Her sister Olivia Lushin would follow in behind for a 43rd place finish with a time of 23:52.11 to complete the Cougar lineup.