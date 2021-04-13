IUK coaches to offer youth summer basketball camps

Though the pandemic put a halt to many basketball plans in 2020, two local coaches are planning a big rebound this summer by putting on four youth basketball camps at The Zone Sports and Event Complex for aspiring ballers.

IU Kokomo’s Men’s Basketball Coach Eric Echelbarger, along with Assistant Coach D.J. Balentine, will host offer basketball camps in five sessions in June and July. With Echelbarger only having been in Kokomo for three years, he said he’s anxious to get back into teaching basketball to kids, something he’s been passionate about since his years at McKendree University in Lebanon, Ill., where he held youth camps since 2004.

“I have a big passion for working with kids. At my previous university, I started a camp there that got really big, and people loved it. It was great, and we got really engaged in the community,” he said. “So coming up here, one of my big things was I wanted to pull the community in and really get involved with the youth. I thought in 2019 we had some great camps. I mean, I thought that we really got off to a great start there. We were excited about the summer of 2020. And then we got hit with COVID, so we couldn’t have any camps last summer.”

There will be four camps: skills camp, competitive edge camp, guard camp, and shooting camp. There is a limit of 15 kids per camp for safety protocol purposes, and the spots are going quickly, Echelbarger said. Each camp costs $85.

Below is a breakdown of the 2021 camps at The Zone Sports & Event Complex:

June 14 to 17: Skills Camp

• 9 to 11 a.m. for grades 4 to 6

• 1 to 3 p.m. for grades 7 to 9

June 21 to 24: Competitive Edge Camp

• 9 to 11 a.m. for grades 4 to 6

• 1 to 3 p.m. for grades 7 to 9

July 6 to 9: Skills Camp

• 9 to 11 a.m. for grades 1 to 3

July 19 to 22: Guard Camp

• 9-11 a.m. for grades 4 to 6

• 1 to 3 p.m. for grades 7 to 9

July 26 to 29: Shooting Camp

• 9 to 11 a.m. for grades 4 to 6

• 1 to 3 p.m. for grades 7 to 9

The skills camp will focus on the fundamentals of basketball, he said, like ball handling, teamwork, and sportsmanship. The competitive edge camp is all competitions, whether it’s shooting, passing, or other drills. The guard camp focuses on the cerebral part of the game, he said, and deals with decision-making on the court, leadership, and recognizing game situations. The shooting camp covers everything shooting from form to follow-through to using legs in a jump shot.

This year’s slew of camps will be a good time, he said, and adding Balentine to the mix is sure to get kids excited about participating.

“We’re excited to get it back. Ultimately in the future we really want to get it back to [IU Kokomo] and show off our brand-new, awesome gym,” he said. “D.J. came on this past August. He’s such an engaging personality. I mean, he’s very knowledgeable about the game of basketball. Obviously he’s from Kokomo, and people know him … I have a 10-year-old son myself, and he just really thinks the world of D.J. He has a way of engaging kids, and I think kids will really enjoy learning the game from him.”

Balentine is the all-time leading scorer for Evansville with 2,464 points for the Aces, and he led the Missouri Valley Conference in scoring three years in a row. He is the third-highest scorer in Kokomo High School’s history with 1,280 points and was named an Indiana All-Star with a nomination for Mr. Basketball his senior season.

It’s a teaching camp, Echelbarger said. It will be fun, but the goal is to make the kids better basketball players. Echelbarger said he reinforces the joy in basketball, but each camp is specifically designed to work on players’ skills and basketball IQ.

Echelbarger grew up going to some of the finer basketball camps around the country. After learning from Don Meyer at Lipscomb University’s camps as a kid, he said he developed his camps to be fun for the children but also to mold them into better players.

On top of camp T-shirts and medals/trophies earned during camp competitions, each player gets a notepad and a pen to write down basketball and life lessons for later reference. With smaller camp sizes, Echelbarger said it will be an intimate learning setting with a lot of one-on-one time with each player.

“I definitely want kids to enjoy playing the game, so that’s important. But it’s very important to me that it’s not just, ‘OK, we’re going to throw the ball up and let you play,’” he said. “It’s very important to me that we’re getting some things accomplished with making them a better fundamental player and teaching them. We really try to work with the kids and make them better, and I think that’s what kids appreciate.”

Registration is open now until all spots are filled. For questions on how to sign up, reach out to Echelbarger at coachechelbarger@gmail.com.