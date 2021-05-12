The IU Kokomo Baseball team saw its season come to an end last Friday afternoon as the Cougars dropped its second River States Conference Tournament contest to No. 18 IU Southeast.

A sacrifice fly plated the first run of the game for the Grenadiers in the bottom of the third inning, giving IU Southeast the early 1-0 advantage.

Riley Garczynski got things going for the Cougars in the top of the top of the fifth inning as the sophomore singled to start the inning. Mark Goudy laid down a sacrifice bunt attempt but the Grenadier pitcher bobbled the ball, allowing Goudy to reach, putting runners at first and second with nobody out. Dylan Janke laid down a succesful sacrifice to move Garczynski and Goudy up 90 feet, bringing Austin Weiler, the Cougars leading RBI producer to the plate. Weiler came through with a single to right field that scored Garczynski and Goudy, giving the Cougars the 2-1 lead.

The IU Kokomo lead was short lived as the Grenadiers answered with two runs of their own in the home half of the sixth to regain the lead. IU Southeast took advantage of two IU Kokomo errors in the seventh frame to score four runs, extending their lead to 7-2.

Bryce Lenz led off the Cougars half of the eighth with bunt single and advanced to second on an errant throw. Goudy plated Lenz with a single to centerfield to make it a 7-3 game.

Support Local Journalism Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by making a contribution. Contribute

After the Grenadiers added a run in the bottom of the eighth to make it an 8-3 game, the Cougars season came down to their final three outs in the top of the ninth. Jared Heard collected his third triple of the year with one out in the ninth. Masen Melton drove heard in with a single to make it an 8-4 contest. The Cougars loaded the bases and brought the tying run to the plate but were unable to push anymore runs across.

Mills, Weiler, and Leverenz each finished the game with two hits and Weiler drove in two runs.

Cougar pitchers combined to strikeout nine IU Southeast batters.

IU Kokmo finishes the year with an overall mark of 28-20 including a 16-10 RSC record.

For the latest news, updates, and information on the IU Kokomo Cougars, fans can visit IUKCougars.com. Fans can also stay up-to-date on the latest Cougar news by following @IUKAthletics on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.